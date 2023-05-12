Scottie Scheffler and Ryan Palmer are used to sharing

Scheffler’s golf did change Friday, though. After an up-and-down putting day on Thursday led to three bogeys, Scheffler was much more consistent. He gained two strokes on the field putting and made just one bogey as he shot the low round of the day, a 7-under 64. He started the day with a pair of relatively short birdie makes on 10 and 11, then drained a 34-footer for birdie on 16. He added a birdie on the par-5 18th, then made the turn and converted on a 12-foot birdie putt on No. 3, two-putted from 56 feet for birdie on No. 5 and made a 4-footer for birdie on No. 6. His lone bogey came on No. 8 when he misjudged a chip and left it short and in a greenside bunker. He got the shot back on the last hole, though, hitting his second shot on the par-5 ninth hole to 25 feet and two-putted for birdie.