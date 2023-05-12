Scottie Scheffler and Ryan Palmer are used to sharing
4 Min Read
Written by Paul Hodowanic @PaulHodowanic
Both residents of the Dallas metro area, the two share a swing coach, Randy Smith, and a performance coach, Dr. Troy Van Biezen. They practice together when both are home. They’ve even paired as teammates at the Zurich Classic.
Now they share the final pairing of Saturday’s third round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Scheffler leading at 14-under with Palmer just one stroke back.
“It should be a lot of fun,” Scheffler said of the pairing with Palmer. “Hopefully, the hometown fans will be out there tomorrow.”
Their relationship began around 10 years back – Scheffler as a high schooler and Palmer already an established PGA TOUR player. Both were working with Smith at the time. Palmer remembers watching the already impressive, but much shorter, teenage Scheffler work his way through junior competition and into a spot at the University of Texas. He’d see him from time to time, their paths crossing only occasionally. It was Scheffler, though, who reached out as he left Texas and began his professional career.
“He's been a good guy for me to be able to bounce stuff off of as I turned pro. He's been out here for quite a long time, so he's someone I always want to learn from,” Scheffler said.
Scheffler’s talent has always struck Palmer. His short game prowess was apparent back when he first met him, as was his ball striking. What sticks with Palmer now is Scheffler’s personality.
“The best thing about Scottie is he's the same person. He hasn't changed one bit. That's fun to be around and see,” Palmer said.
Scheffler’s golf did change Friday, though. After an up-and-down putting day on Thursday led to three bogeys, Scheffler was much more consistent. He gained two strokes on the field putting and made just one bogey as he shot the low round of the day, a 7-under 64. He started the day with a pair of relatively short birdie makes on 10 and 11, then drained a 34-footer for birdie on 16. He added a birdie on the par-5 18th, then made the turn and converted on a 12-foot birdie putt on No. 3, two-putted from 56 feet for birdie on No. 5 and made a 4-footer for birdie on No. 6. His lone bogey came on No. 8 when he misjudged a chip and left it short and in a greenside bunker. He got the shot back on the last hole, though, hitting his second shot on the par-5 ninth hole to 25 feet and two-putted for birdie.
Scottie Scheffler's chip out of deep rough sets up birdie at AT&T Byron Nelson
Palmer, meanwhile, followed up his first-round 64 with a 6-under 65 on Friday.
“It’s hard to do,” Palmer said of putting two strong rounds together. “… “Almost you expect it, I guess you could say. You do but you don't. You probably come out a little more looser and lackadaisical.”
That was not an issue for Palmer. He birdied his first hole, knocking his 134-yard approach to 15”. He made the turn 3-under on his round and then took advantage of some great approach shots coming in. He made a 7-footer for birdie on No. 12, the second hardest hole on the course, then followed it up with a 3-foot birdie on the par-4 14th and a two-putt birdie from 35 feet on the par-5 18th. It’s his best 36-hole start since this event last year when he was tied for the lead.
Ryan Palmer sinks 28-footer for birdie at AT&T Byron Nelson
“It's nice to be in a position I hadn't been here in a while, and it feels great,” Palmer said.
Both Scheffler and Palmer are playing well despite limited access to coach Randy Smith. Smith underwent a back fusion within the last month. He’s been on the mend and not able to travel.
As much as their paths have crossed over their careers, Scheffler and Palmer have been on two different trajectories this year. Scheffler is a multi-time winner, ranked No. 2 in the FedExCup and the world golf rankings. Palmer is ranked 186th in the FedExCup. He made the cut for the first time in two months last week at the Wells Fargo Championship.
If there was a place both would be in sync, it would be the hometown event at TPC Craig Ranch. Both players haven’t been shy about what a win in Texas would mean to them.
“I'd win this tournament and stay home next week, to be honest with you,” Palmer said, referring to next week’s PGA Championship. “If I get in next week, great, but winning on TOUR, it's the hardest thing to do.”
“This one being in the hometown, it would definitely be a lot of fun with the crowd behind me this weekend,” Scheffler said.
Due to anticipated inclement weather, the third round will be played off of split tees in threesomes. Scheffler and Palmer will play alongside Mackenzie Hughes (-13) and will tee off at 11:30 a.m. CT.