How the back nine Sunday unfolded at AT&T Byron Nelson

The chain of events started a bit earlier than that during the final round at TPC Craig Ranch. The craziness really kicked off as the final group arrived at the eighth hole. Marty Dou was 20-under with a two-shot lead. He already had four birdies through his first seven holes and appeared to be on cruise control. But after driving it into the rough on the par-4 eighth hole, Dou caught a flyer, his ball carrying the bunkers behind the green, ricocheting off the cart path and out of bounds. It led to a double bogey – and suddenly it was a whole new tournament.