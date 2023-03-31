How to watch Valero Texas Open, Friday Round 2: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
With over a 3-hour fog delay to start the tournament, Round 1 of the Valero Texas Open will continue Friday morning from TPC San Antonio at 8:45 a.m. ET. Round 2 start time is approximately 10:30 a.m. ET.
It's the 101st anniversary of the event and one of the TOUR’s most historic events features a strong mix of established names and up-and-comers.
Veterans Padraig Harrington and Matt Kuchar each shot a 4-under 68 on Thursday to share the clubhouse early lead with MJ Daffue and Roberto Diaz.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Friday, 4 p.m.-7 p.m. (Golf Channel), Saturday, 1 p.m.-3:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3:30-6 p.m. (NBC). Sunday, 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC)
Radio: Friday, 1 p.m.–7 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main Feed: 8:45 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Main Feed: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Main Feed: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Group: 4 p.m.-7 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 8:45 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Marquee: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Marquee: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Group: 4 p.m.-7 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured Groups: 8:45 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Featured Groups: 9:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Groups: 9:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 4 p.m.-7 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured Holes: 8:45 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Featured Holes: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Holes: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 4 p.m.-7 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
• Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS
FRIDAY
Marquee Group
Hideki Matsuyama, J.J. Spaun, Rickie Fowler (on 12th hole)
Featured Groups
Chris Kirk, Cam Davis, Tyrrell Hatton group (on 11th hole)
Si Woo Kim, Corey Conners, Charley Hoffman group (on 10th hole)
Featured Holes
3 (par 3), 7 (par 3), 13 (par 3), 16 (par 3)