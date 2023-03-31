PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1D AGO

How to watch Valero Texas Open, Friday Round 2: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    With over a 3-hour fog delay to start the tournament, Round 1 of the Valero Texas Open will continue Friday morning from TPC San Antonio at 8:45 a.m. ET. Round 2 start time is approximately 10:30 a.m. ET.

    It's the 101st anniversary of the event and one of the TOUR’s most historic events features a strong mix of established names and up-and-comers.

    Veterans Padraig Harrington and Matt Kuchar each shot a 4-under 68 on Thursday to share the clubhouse early lead with MJ Daffue and Roberto Diaz.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+.


    Leaderboard


    Full tee times



    HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)

    Television: Friday, 4 p.m.-7 p.m. (Golf Channel), Saturday, 1 p.m.-3:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3:30-6 p.m. (NBC). Sunday, 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC)

    Radio: Friday, 1 p.m.–7 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)


    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    FridaySaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main Feed: 8:45 a.m.-4 p.m.Main Feed: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.Main Feed: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Group: 4 p.m.-7 p.m.Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee: 8:45 a.m.-4 p.m.Marquee: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.Marquee: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Group: 4 p.m.-7 p.m.Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured Groups: 8:45 a.m.-4 p.m.Featured Groups: 9:15 a.m.-1 p.m.Featured Groups: 9:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 4 p.m.-7 p.m.Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured Holes: 8:45 a.m.-4 p.m.Featured Holes: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.Featured Holes: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 4 p.m.-7 p.m.Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course

    Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group

    Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups

    Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS

    FRIDAY

    Marquee Group

    Hideki Matsuyama, J.J. Spaun, Rickie Fowler (on 12th hole)

    Featured Groups

    Chris Kirk, Cam Davis, Tyrrell Hatton group (on 11th hole)

    Si Woo Kim, Corey Conners, Charley Hoffman group (on 10th hole)

    Featured Holes

    3 (par 3), 7 (par 3), 13 (par 3), 16 (par 3)

    MUST READS

    Dreamer Harrington soars to the top at Valero


    Four players share clubhouse lead at suspended Valero Texas Open


    Equipment Q&A: Padraig Harrington goes deep on gear setup, playing with knockoff clubs as a junior


    The First Look: Valero Texas Open


    Power Rankings: Valero Texas Open


    Expert Picks: Valero Texas Open