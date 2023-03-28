PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
How to watch Valero Texas Open, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

Latest

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Round 1 of the Valero Texas Open takes place Thursday from TPC San Antonio. It's the 101st anniversary of the event and one of the TOUR’s most historic events features a strong mix of established names and up-and-comers.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+.


    Leaderboard


    Full tee times


    HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)

    Television: Thursday-Friday, 4 p.m.-7 p.m. (Golf Channel), Saturday, 1 p.m.-3:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3:30-6 p.m. (NBC). Sunday, 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC)

    Radio: Thursday-Friday, 1 p.m.–7 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)


    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    ThursdayFridaySaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main Feed: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.Main Feed: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.Main Feed: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.Main Feed: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Group: 4 p.m.-7 p.m.Featured Group: 4 p.m.-7 p.m.Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee: 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.Marquee: 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.Marquee: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.Marquee: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Group: 4 p.m.-7 p.m.Featured Group: 4 p.m.-7 p.m.Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured Groups: 9:15 a.m.-4 p.m.Featured Groups: 9:15 a.m.-4 p.m.Featured Groups: 9:15 a.m.-1 p.m.Featured Groups: 9:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 4 p.m.-7 p.m.Featured Hole: 4 p.m.-7 p.m.Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured Holes: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.Featured Holes: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.Featured Holes: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.Featured Holes: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 4 p.m.-7 p.m.Featured Hole: 4 p.m.-7 p.m.Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course

    Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group

    Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups

    Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal hHoles

    FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS

    THURSDAY

    Marquee Group

    9:03 a.m. – Nico Echavarria, Matt Kuchar, Matt Wallace (10th tee)

    Featured Groups

    9:03 a.m. – Stewart Cink, J.B. Holmes, Davis Love III (1st tee)

    9:25 a.m. – Padraig Harrington, Lucas Glover, Francesco Molinari (10th tee)

    Featured Holes: 3 (par 3), 7 (par 3), 13 (par 3), 16 (par 3)

    FRIDAY

    Marquee Group

    9:03 a.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, J.J. Spaun, Rickie Fowler (10th tee)

    Featured Groups

    9:14 a.m. – Chris Kirk , Cam Davis , Tyrrell Hatton , (10th tee)

    9:25 a.m. – Si Woo Kim, Corey Conners, Charley Hoffman (10th tee)

    Featured Holes: 3 (par 3), 7 (par 3), 13 (par 3), 16 (par 3)

