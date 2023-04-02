How to watch Valero Texas Open, Saturday Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Round 4 of the Valero Texas Open will begin Sunday from TPC San Antonio. The tournament experienced a lengthy delay due to fog on Thursday morning.
Patrick Rodgers leads the tournament by one stroke over Corey Conners heading into the final round.
It's the 101st anniversary of the event and one of the TOUR’s most historic events features a strong mix of established names and up-and-comers.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Saturday, 1 p.m.-3:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3:30-6 p.m. (NBC). Sunday, 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC)
Radio: Saturday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main Feed: 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured Group: 11 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured Holes: 11:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
• Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS
SUNDAY
Marquee Group
11:13AM/ET – Rickie Fowler / Beau Hossler / Ryan Gerard (off of 10th hole)
Featured Groups
11:02AM/ET – Robby Shelton / Emiliano Grillo / Christian Bezuidenhout (off of 10th hole)
11:24AM/ET – Luke Donald / Luke List / Si Woo Kim (off of 10th hole)
Featured Holes
3 (par 3), 7 (par 3), 13 (par 3), 16 (par 3)
Linear Window 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Stream 1: Finishes the Si Woo Kim / Luke List / Luke Donald group then will pick up Nick Taylor / Nico Echavarria / Taylor Montgomery
Stream 2: Finishes the Rickie Fowler / Beau Hossler / Ryan Gerard group then picks up Dylan Wu / Andrew Putnam / S.H. Kim
Stream 3: Featured Hole – Hole 16 (par 3)
Stream 4: Featured Hole – Hole 13 (par 3) / Hole 7 (par 3)