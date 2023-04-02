PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1D AGO

How to watch Valero Texas Open, Saturday Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

2 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Round 4 of the Valero Texas Open will begin Sunday from TPC San Antonio. The tournament experienced a lengthy delay due to fog on Thursday morning.

    Patrick Rodgers leads the tournament by one stroke over Corey Conners heading into the final round.

    It's the 101st anniversary of the event and one of the TOUR’s most historic events features a strong mix of established names and up-and-comers.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+.


    Leaderboard


    Full tee times


    HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)

    Television: Saturday, 1 p.m.-3:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3:30-6 p.m. (NBC). Sunday, 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC)

    Radio: Saturday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)



    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    Sunday
    Stream 1Main Feed: 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured Group: 11 p.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured Holes: 11:15 a.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course

    Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group

    Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups

    Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS

    SUNDAY

    Marquee Group

    11:13AM/ET – Rickie Fowler / Beau Hossler / Ryan Gerard (off of 10th hole)

    Featured Groups

    11:02AM/ET – Robby Shelton / Emiliano Grillo / Christian Bezuidenhout (off of 10th hole)

    11:24AM/ET – Luke Donald / Luke List / Si Woo Kim (off of 10th hole)

    Featured Holes

    3 (par 3), 7 (par 3), 13 (par 3), 16 (par 3)

    Linear Window 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

    Stream 1: Finishes the Si Woo Kim / Luke List / Luke Donald group then will pick up Nick Taylor / Nico Echavarria / Taylor Montgomery

    Stream 2: Finishes the Rickie Fowler / Beau Hossler / Ryan Gerard group then picks up Dylan Wu / Andrew Putnam / S.H. Kim

    Stream 3: Featured Hole – Hole 16 (par 3)

    Stream 4: Featured Hole – Hole 13 (par 3) / Hole 7 (par 3)

