How to watch WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Day 2: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Day 2 of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play begins Thursday with group play. Scottie Scheffler (1) will look to defend his title from last year after beating Kevin Kisner 4 and 3 in the 2022 Final.
Jon Rahm (2), Rory McIlroy (3), Patrick Cantlay (4) and Max Homa (5) round out the top 5 seeds for the event.
Sungjae Im got off to a hot start defeating Maverick McNealy, 8 and 6. No. 1 seed Scottie Scheffler grinded out a 1-up win over Davis Riley. Min Woo Lee made a heroic comeback to win 1-up over Sahith Theegala, making back-to-back closing birdies. The 61st seed J.J. Spaun pulled off the upset winning, 5 and 3, against the 11th seed Matt Fitzpatrick. In what was a marquee match of the day, Rickie Fowler battled back agianst No. 2 Jon Rahm to win, 2 and 1.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Wednesday-Friday, 2 p.m.-8 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. (Golf Channel). 12 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC). Sunday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-7 p.m. (NBC)
Radio: Wednesday-Friday, 2 p.m.-8 p.m. ET. Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Stream 1
|Main Feed: 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. ET
|Main Feed: 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. ET
|Main Feed: 8:30 a.m.-10 a.m. ET
|Featured Group: 2 p.m.-8 p.m.
|Featured Group: 2 p.m.-8 p.m.
|Featured Group: 10 p.m.-2 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Marquee: 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Marquee: 9:30 a.m.-10 a.m.
|Featured Group: 2 p.m.-8 p.m.
|Featured Group: 2 p.m.-8 p.m.
|Featured Group: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured Groups: 11:15 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Featured Groups: 11:15 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Featured Groups: 9:15 a.m.-10 a.m.
|Featured Hole: 2 p.m.-8 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 2 p.m.-8 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 10 p.m.-2 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured Holes: 11:15 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Featured Holes: 11:15 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Featured Holes: 9:15 a.m.-10 a.m.
|Featured Hole: 2 p.m.-8 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 2 p.m.-8 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 10 p.m.-2 p.m.
• Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS
Thursday
Stream 2 Marquee Group: 11:30 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Stream 3 Featured Groups: 10:15 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Stream 4 Featured Holes: 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Marquee Group
11:48 a.m. Jordan Spieth, Taylor Montgomery
Featured Groups
10:20 a.m. Tony Finau, Adrian Meronk
10:42 a.m. Will Zalatoris, Harris English
12:10 p.m. Max Homa, Kevin Kisner
12:32 p.m. S a.m. Burns, Ad a.m. Scott
Featured Holes: 4 (par 3), 7 (par 3), 11 (par 3), 13 (par 4)
Linear TV Window: 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Stream 1: Finish Homa, Kisner
Pick Up: 3:50 p.m. Rory McIlroy, Denny McCarthy
Stream 2: Finish Spieth, Montgomery
Pick Up: 2:44 p.m. Matt Fitzpatrick, Min Woo Lee
Stream 3: Featured Hole – 13 (par 4)
Stream 4: Featured Hole - 11 (par 3)