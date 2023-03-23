How to watch WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Day 2: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

Sungjae Im got off to a hot start defeating Maverick McNealy, 8 and 6. No. 1 seed Scottie Scheffler grinded out a 1-up win over Davis Riley. Min Woo Lee made a heroic comeback to win 1-up over Sahith Theegala, making back-to-back closing birdies. The 61st seed J.J. Spaun pulled off the upset winning, 5 and 3, against the 11th seed Matt Fitzpatrick. In what was a marquee match of the day, Rickie Fowler battled back agianst No. 2 Jon Rahm to win, 2 and 1.