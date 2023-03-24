Match recaps from Friday: WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

Want a stunning way to consider the breadth of Matt Kuchar’s elite level of golf? It was 25 years ago at the Masters when he finished T21 and easily was low amateur, his entrance to Augusta having been opened by the 1997 U.S. Amateur title. Want a stunning way to measure the way in which he has maintained his skills? How about this demolition of Si Woo Kim, who at 27 is 17 years younger? In sealing his group title and advancing to the Round of 16 for the ninth time in 12 appearances at the WGC-Dell Match Play, Kuchar played methodically solidly and kept building on his lead thanks to four consecutive bogeys by Kim (Nos. 5-8). Given that he has such a stellar record in this championship (Kuchar won in 2013 and at Austin CC has finished second in 2019 and third in 2021), the nine-time PGA TOUR winner knew he didn’t have to do anything extraordinary, but playing bogey-free with four birdies in 12 holes was quite a way to mark yet another forward march in a format he loves. Kuchar tied Tiger Woods for most match victories at the WGC-Dell (36) in the process.