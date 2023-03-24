Roundtable: Picks, potential matches for WGC-Dell Match Play’s knockout rounds

Potential match you'd most like to see: There’s a few. Scheffler vs. Sam Burns is one. They’re good buddies and frequent roommates on the road. Scheffler vs. Cameron Young is another one. I tweeted earlier this week that Young’s pickup of Paul Tesori reminded me of when Scheffler snagged Ted Scott. Scheffler was a tantalizing prospect and former Rookie of the Year who was still seeking his first win when he got Scott on his bag. It worked out well, and three days into his relationship with Tesori, Young seems to be following suit. And finally Kurt Kitayama versus Rory McIlroy. They had a good showdown in the fall at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina. I just love the juxtapositions in how they create power. McIlroy is so smooth. Kitayama backswing is one slow contortion that builds up enough kinetic energy to pack a lot of punch in his small frame.