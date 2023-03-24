Big stars advance, Tiger’s record tied and everything to know from Friday at WGC-Dell Match Play

Scheffler didn’t always show his best stuff in his 3-and-2 win over Tom Kim (17), but the victory was emblematic of Scheffler’s mettle. Kim won the first two holes with birdies, but Scheffler answered back win a birdie to win the third hole and stuffed it close on the par-4 fifth that led to a Kim concession. Scheffler won the sixth hole with a par to take a lead that he never gave up. The two times that Scheffler did make bogey coming into the clubhouse, he followed it with birdies both times.