Min Woo Lee looks to maintain momentum

If you’re looking for someone to surprise in Austin, look no further than the guy who surprised at THE PLAYERS Championship. Lee, who is playing in a group with Matt Fitzpatrick, J.J. Spaun, and Sahith Theegala, has plenty to play for – he’s projected to reach Special Temporary Membership on the PGA TOUR should he make it to the knockout stage – and has match play pedigree, too, having won the 2016 U.S. Junior.