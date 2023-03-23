Match recaps from Thursday: WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

It can take magic to defeat McIlroy in this type of setting. McCarthy did his best – making three birdies and an eagle in his first six holes, staking a 3-up lead – but no lead is safe against the world’s third-ranked player, which McIlroy proved down the stretch on a late Texas afternoon. McIlroy won three of the next four holes to tie the match, and things remained tied with three holes to play – not even a stuffed wedge to 3 feet on No. 15 was enough for McCarthy to gain an edge, as McIlroy did the exact same, leading to a good-good situation. McIlroy won the par-5 16th with two dynamite shots to 18 feet for a routine birdie, and after a pair of two-putt pars at No. 17, the Northern Irishman uncorked a shot befitting of his budding legacy at the 375-yard, par-4 finishing hole, launching his tee shot with 349 yards of carry, on a direct line toward the flag. The ball released and settled within 4 feet of the hole. McCarthy could not hole his short wedge for eagle, and the match was conceded. Just Rory doing Rory things. “Got a hundred yards up the fairway, and Smylie (Kaufman) was out commentating on the group, and he said, ‘Dude, you just flew it on the green,’” McIlroy said. “And I was like, ‘Oh, OK.’ It was a great swing, and it was a great time to do it.” To say the least.