21H AGO

Who will advance? All the scenarios for Friday

5 Min Read

Latest

    AUSTIN, Texas

    AUSTIN, Texas – The World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play reaches the final day of the Group Stage on Friday. The 16 group winners will be decided, with sudden-death playoffs looming if two or more players in the same group are tied in points following the completion of group play.

    Here’s a look at the scenarios for each group (current points in parentheses):

    GROUP 1: Scottie Scheffler (2.0) vs. Tom Kim (1.0); Alex Noren (0.0) vs. Davis Riley (1.0)

    If Scheffler wins or ties, Scheffler advances.

    If Kim and Riley each win, it will force a three-way playoff between those two and Scheffler.

    If Kim wins and Riley ties or loses, it will force a playoff between Scheffler and Kim.

    Noren is eliminated.

    GROUP 2: Jon Rahm (1.0) vs. Billy Horschel (1.5); Keith Mitchell (0.5) vs. Rickie Fowler (1.0)

    If Horschel wins, he advances.

    If Horschel ties and Fowler wins, it will force a playoff between those two.

    If Horschel ties and Mitchell wins or ties, Horschel advances.

    If Rahm and Fowler each win, it will force a playoff between those two.

    If Rahm wins and Fowler ties or loses, Rahm advances.

    Mitchell is eliminated.

    GROUP 3: Rory McIlroy (2.0) vs. Keegan Bradley (1.5); Denny McCarthy (0.5) vs. Scott Stallings (0.0)

    If McIlroy wins or ties, McIlroy advances.

    If Bradley wins, Bradley advances.

    McCarthy and Stallings are eliminated.

    GROUP 4: Patrick Cantlay (2.0) vs. Brian Harman (2.0); K.H. Lee (0.0) vs. Nick Taylor (0.0)

    The winner of the Cantlay-Harman match advances. (A tie would force a playoff).

    Lee and Taylor are eliminated.

    GROUP 5: Max Homa (2.0) vs. Hideki Matsuyama (1.0); Kevin Kisner (0.0) vs. Justin Suh (1.0)

    If Homa wins or ties, Homa advances.

    If Matsuyama and Suh each win, it will force a three-way playoff between those two and Homa.

    If Matsuyama wins and Suh ties or loses, it will force a playoff between Matsuyama and Homa.

    Kisner is eliminated.

    GROUP 6: Xander Schauffele (2.0) vs. Tom Hoge (0.0); Aaron Wise (1.0) vs. Cam Davis (1.0)If Schauffele wins or ties, Schauffele advances.

    If Schauffele loses, he can still advance if Wise-Davis tie.

    If Wise wins and Schauffele loses, it will force a playoff between those two.

    If Davis wins and Schauffele loses, it will force a playoff between those two.

    Hoge is eliminated.

    GROUP 7: Will Zalatoris (0.0) vs. Ryan Fox (1.0); Harris English (1.0) vs. Andrew Putnam (2.0)

    If Putnam wins or ties, Putnam advances.

    If Fox and English each win, it will force a three-way playoff between those two and Putnam.

    If English wins and Fox ties or loses, it will force a playoff between English and Putnam.

    Zalatoris is eliminated.

    GROUP 8: Viktor Hovland (0.0) vs. Chris Kirk (0.5); Si Woo Kim (2.0) vs. Matt Kuchar (1.5)

    If Kim wins or ties, Kim advances.

    If Kuchar wins, Kuchar advances.

    Hovland and Kirk are eliminated.

    GROUP 9: Collin Morikawa (1.5) vs. Jason Day (2.0); Adam Svensson (0.5) vs. Victor Perez (0.0)

    If Day wins or ties, Day advances.

    If Morikawa wins, Morikawa advances.

    Svensson and Perez are eliminated.

    GROUP 10: Tony Finau (2.0) vs. Kurt Kitayama (1.0); Adrian Meronk (1.0) vs. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (0.0)

    If Finau wins or ties, Finau advances.

    If Kitayama and Meronk each win, it will force a three-way playoff between those two and Finau.

    If Kitayama wins and Meronk ties or loses, it will force a playoff between Finau and Kitayama.

    Bezuidenhout is eliminated.

    GROUP 11: Matt Fitzpatrick (1.0) vs. Sahith Theegala (0.0); Min Woo Lee (1.0) vs. J.J. Spaun (2.0)

    If Spaun wins or ties, Spaun advances.

    If Lee and Fitzpatrick each win, it will force a three-way playoff between those two and Spaun.

    If Lee wins and Fitzpatrick ties or loses, it will force a playoff between Lee and Spaun.

    Theegala is eliminated.

    GROUP 12: Jordan Spieth (1.0) vs. Shane Lowry (0.0); Taylor Montgomery (2.0) vs. Mackenzie Hughes (1.0)

    If Montgomery wins or ties, Montgomery advances.

    If Spieth and Hughes each win, it will force a three-way playoff between those two and Montgomery.

    If Hughes wins and Spieth ties or loses, it will force a playoff between Montgomery and Hughes.

    Lowry is eliminated.

    GROUP 13: Sam Burns (2.0) vs. Seamus Power (1.0); Adam Scott (1.0) vs. Adam Hadwin (0.0)

    If Burns wins or ties, Burns advances.

    If Power and Scott each win, it will force a three-way playoff between those two and Burns.

    If Power wins and Scott ties or loses, it will force a playoff between Power and Burns.

    Hadwin is eliminated.

    GROUP 14: Tyrrell Hatton (0.0) vs. Russell Henley (1.0); Lucas Herbert (2.0) vs. Ben Griffin (1.0)

    If Herbert wins or ties, Herbert advances.

    If Henley and Griffin each win, it will force a three-way playoff between those two and Herbert.

    If Griffin wins and Henley ties or loses, it will force a playoff between Griffin and Herbert.

    Hatton is eliminated.

    GROUP 15: Cameron Young (2.0) vs. Sepp Straka (0.0); Corey Conners (1.0) vs. Davis Thompson (1.0)

    If Young wins or ties, Young advances.

    If Young loses, he can still advance if Conners-Thompson tie.

    If Conners wins and Young loses, it will force a playoff between those two.

    If Thompson wins and Young loses, it will force a playoff between those two.

    Straka is eliminated.

    GROUP 16: Sungjae Im (1.0) vs. Tommy Fleetwood (0.5); J.T. Poston (2.0) vs. Maverick McNealy (0.5)

    If Poston wins or ties, Poston advances.

    If Im wins and Poston loses, it will force a playoff between those two.

    If Im ties or loses, Poston advances.

    Fleetwood and McNealy are eliminated.