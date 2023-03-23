Who will advance? All the scenarios for Friday
5 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
AUSTIN, Texas – The World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play reaches the final day of the Group Stage on Friday. The 16 group winners will be decided, with sudden-death playoffs looming if two or more players in the same group are tied in points following the completion of group play.
Here’s a look at the scenarios for each group (current points in parentheses):
GROUP 1: Scottie Scheffler (2.0) vs. Tom Kim (1.0); Alex Noren (0.0) vs. Davis Riley (1.0)
If Scheffler wins or ties, Scheffler advances.
If Kim and Riley each win, it will force a three-way playoff between those two and Scheffler.
If Kim wins and Riley ties or loses, it will force a playoff between Scheffler and Kim.
Noren is eliminated.
GROUP 2: Jon Rahm (1.0) vs. Billy Horschel (1.5); Keith Mitchell (0.5) vs. Rickie Fowler (1.0)
If Horschel wins, he advances.
If Horschel ties and Fowler wins, it will force a playoff between those two.
If Horschel ties and Mitchell wins or ties, Horschel advances.
If Rahm and Fowler each win, it will force a playoff between those two.
If Rahm wins and Fowler ties or loses, Rahm advances.
Mitchell is eliminated.
GROUP 3: Rory McIlroy (2.0) vs. Keegan Bradley (1.5); Denny McCarthy (0.5) vs. Scott Stallings (0.0)
If McIlroy wins or ties, McIlroy advances.
If Bradley wins, Bradley advances.
McCarthy and Stallings are eliminated.
GROUP 4: Patrick Cantlay (2.0) vs. Brian Harman (2.0); K.H. Lee (0.0) vs. Nick Taylor (0.0)
The winner of the Cantlay-Harman match advances. (A tie would force a playoff).
Lee and Taylor are eliminated.
GROUP 5: Max Homa (2.0) vs. Hideki Matsuyama (1.0); Kevin Kisner (0.0) vs. Justin Suh (1.0)
If Homa wins or ties, Homa advances.
If Matsuyama and Suh each win, it will force a three-way playoff between those two and Homa.
If Matsuyama wins and Suh ties or loses, it will force a playoff between Matsuyama and Homa.
Kisner is eliminated.
GROUP 6: Xander Schauffele (2.0) vs. Tom Hoge (0.0); Aaron Wise (1.0) vs. Cam Davis (1.0)If Schauffele wins or ties, Schauffele advances.
If Schauffele loses, he can still advance if Wise-Davis tie.
If Wise wins and Schauffele loses, it will force a playoff between those two.
If Davis wins and Schauffele loses, it will force a playoff between those two.
Hoge is eliminated.
GROUP 7: Will Zalatoris (0.0) vs. Ryan Fox (1.0); Harris English (1.0) vs. Andrew Putnam (2.0)
If Putnam wins or ties, Putnam advances.
If Fox and English each win, it will force a three-way playoff between those two and Putnam.
If English wins and Fox ties or loses, it will force a playoff between English and Putnam.
Zalatoris is eliminated.
GROUP 8: Viktor Hovland (0.0) vs. Chris Kirk (0.5); Si Woo Kim (2.0) vs. Matt Kuchar (1.5)
If Kim wins or ties, Kim advances.
If Kuchar wins, Kuchar advances.
Hovland and Kirk are eliminated.
GROUP 9: Collin Morikawa (1.5) vs. Jason Day (2.0); Adam Svensson (0.5) vs. Victor Perez (0.0)
If Day wins or ties, Day advances.
If Morikawa wins, Morikawa advances.
Svensson and Perez are eliminated.
GROUP 10: Tony Finau (2.0) vs. Kurt Kitayama (1.0); Adrian Meronk (1.0) vs. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (0.0)
If Finau wins or ties, Finau advances.
If Kitayama and Meronk each win, it will force a three-way playoff between those two and Finau.
If Kitayama wins and Meronk ties or loses, it will force a playoff between Finau and Kitayama.
Bezuidenhout is eliminated.
GROUP 11: Matt Fitzpatrick (1.0) vs. Sahith Theegala (0.0); Min Woo Lee (1.0) vs. J.J. Spaun (2.0)
If Spaun wins or ties, Spaun advances.
If Lee and Fitzpatrick each win, it will force a three-way playoff between those two and Spaun.
If Lee wins and Fitzpatrick ties or loses, it will force a playoff between Lee and Spaun.
Theegala is eliminated.
GROUP 12: Jordan Spieth (1.0) vs. Shane Lowry (0.0); Taylor Montgomery (2.0) vs. Mackenzie Hughes (1.0)
If Montgomery wins or ties, Montgomery advances.
If Spieth and Hughes each win, it will force a three-way playoff between those two and Montgomery.
If Hughes wins and Spieth ties or loses, it will force a playoff between Montgomery and Hughes.
Lowry is eliminated.
GROUP 13: Sam Burns (2.0) vs. Seamus Power (1.0); Adam Scott (1.0) vs. Adam Hadwin (0.0)
If Burns wins or ties, Burns advances.
If Power and Scott each win, it will force a three-way playoff between those two and Burns.
If Power wins and Scott ties or loses, it will force a playoff between Power and Burns.
Hadwin is eliminated.
GROUP 14: Tyrrell Hatton (0.0) vs. Russell Henley (1.0); Lucas Herbert (2.0) vs. Ben Griffin (1.0)
If Herbert wins or ties, Herbert advances.
If Henley and Griffin each win, it will force a three-way playoff between those two and Herbert.
If Griffin wins and Henley ties or loses, it will force a playoff between Griffin and Herbert.
Hatton is eliminated.
GROUP 15: Cameron Young (2.0) vs. Sepp Straka (0.0); Corey Conners (1.0) vs. Davis Thompson (1.0)
If Young wins or ties, Young advances.
If Young loses, he can still advance if Conners-Thompson tie.
If Conners wins and Young loses, it will force a playoff between those two.
If Thompson wins and Young loses, it will force a playoff between those two.
Straka is eliminated.
GROUP 16: Sungjae Im (1.0) vs. Tommy Fleetwood (0.5); J.T. Poston (2.0) vs. Maverick McNealy (0.5)
If Poston wins or ties, Poston advances.
If Im wins and Poston loses, it will force a playoff between those two.
If Im ties or loses, Poston advances.
Fleetwood and McNealy are eliminated.