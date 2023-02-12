How to watch WM Phoenix Open, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
Round 4 of the WM Phoenix Open begins Sunday live from TPC Scottsdale. The event is noted for its raucous environment, with patron attendance reaching up to 200,000 guests during previous Saturday rounds. With the NFL's Super Bowl just miles away in Phoenix on Sunday, this year could be the most exciting edition of the WM Phoenix Open in the event's history.
This is the second designated event of the season and the first full-field designated event in PGA TOUR history. The stacked field features headliners like Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, defending champion Scottie Scheffler and many more.
Scottie Scheffler has a two-stroke lead heading into the final round and would be the first champion to go back-to-back in six years, but Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth, and others are lurking.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (CBS).
Radio: Sunday, 1 – 6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main Feed: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. ET
|Stream 2
|Marquee Group: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured Groups: 11:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured Holes: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
• Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
Canada broadcast
Golf Channel: Sat/Sun, 1 pm to 3 pm
Golfchannel.com: Sat/Sun, 1 pm to 3 pm
RDS2: Sun, 3 pm to 6 pm
RDS Direct: Sun, 3 pm to 6 pm
TSN3: Sun, 3 pm to 6 pm
TSN 5: Sun, 3 pm to 6 pm
CTV2: Sun, 3 pm to 6 pm
TSN+ - PGA TOUR LIVE - PGA Tour Live Main Feed, Featured Groups and Featured Holes