How to watch WM Phoenix Open, Round 2: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Round 2 of the WM Phoenix Open begins Friday live from TPC Scottsdale. The event is noted for its raucous environment, with patron attendance reaching up to 200,000 guests during previous Saturday rounds. With the NFL's Super Bowl just miles away in Phoenix on Sunday, this year could be the most exciting edition of the WM Phoenix Open in the event's history.
This is the second designated event of the season and the first full-field designated event in PGA TOUR history. The stacked field features headliners like Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm, defending champion Scottie Scheffler and many more.
After Round 1 featuring a frost delay and gusty winds, Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin share the lead with Xander Schauffele and Jason Day trailing close behind.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Thursday-Friday, 3:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. (Golf Channel). Saturday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (CBS). Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (CBS).
Radio: Friday, 2 - 8 p.m., Saturday, 1 – 6:30 p.m., Sunday, 1 – 6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main Feed: 9:15AM/ET – 7:30PM/ET
|Main Feed: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. ET
|Main Feed: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. ET
|Stream 2
|Marquee Group: 9:45AM/ET – 7:30PM/ET
|Marquee: 12:30 p.m.-1 p.m.
|Marquee: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured Groups: 10:00AM/ET – 7:30PM/ET
|Featured Groups: 12:15 p.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Groups: 11:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured Holes: 9:45AM/ET – 7:30PM/ET
|Featured Holes: 12 p.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Holes: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
• Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
Canada broadcast
Golf Channel: Thu/Fri, 3:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Sat/Sun, 1 pm to 3 pm
Golfchannel.com: Thu/Fri, 3:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Sat/Sun, 1 pm to 3 pm
RDS2: Sat, 3 pm to 6:30 pm, Sun, 3 pm to 6 pm
RDS Direct: Sat, 3 pm to 6:30 pm, Sun, 3 pm to 6 pm
TSN3: Sun, 3 pm to 6 pm
TSN 5: Sat, 3 pm to 6:30 pm, Sun, 3 pm to 6 pm
CTV2: Sat, 3 pm to 6:30 pm, Sun, 3 pm to 6 pm
TSN+ - PGA TOUR LIVE - PGA Tour Live Main Feed, Featured Groups and Featured Holes
FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS
FRIDAY
Marquee Group:
9:48AM ET Jon Rahm / Max Homa / Keegan Bradley (10th tee)
Featured Groups:
9:59AM ET Justin Thomas / Sahith Theegala / Joel Dahmen (10th tee)
10:10AM ET Scottie Scheffler / Viktor Hovland / Tom Kim (10th tee)
Featured Holes: 4 (par 3), 12 (par 3), 16 (par 3), 17 (par 4)
ESPN+ BONUS COVERAGE (Once morning groups finish):
Stream 2: 2:33PM ET Rory McIlroy / Hideki Matsuyama / Collin Morikawa (1st tee)
Stream 3: 2:44PM ET Jordan Spieth / Tony Finau / Xander Schauffele (1st tee)
2:55PM ET Patrick Cantlay / Matt Fitzpatrick / Sam Burns (1st tee)
Linear TV Window: 3:30PM/ET – 7:30PM/ET
Stream 1: Jordan Spieth / Tony Finau / Xander Schauffele
Stream 2: Rory McIlroy / Hideki Matsuyama / Collin Morikawa
Stream 3: Featured Hole – 16 (par 3)
Stream 4: Featured Hole - 17 (par 4)