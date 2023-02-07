Stephen Curry to be named 2023 Ambassador of Golf

Curry’s additional charitable efforts continue to make a lasting impact. In 2012, Curry started donating three insecticide-treated mosquito nets for every three-pointer he made to the United Nations Foundation's Nothing But Nets campaign to combat malaria, after being introduced to the cause by a former college teammate. In July 2019, Stephen and his wife Ayesha launched their Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation. The non- profit was created to focus on improving the lives of kids and families in Oakland, the Bay Area and across the country. Rooted in three of the most vital pillars for a healthy childhood—nutrition, education and physical activity – Eat. Learn. Play. is working to ensure that every child in Oakland has access to the nutritious food they need to be healthy and thrive; is equipped with the resources to foster a love for learning and reading; and is provided safe places and equitable opportunities to play.