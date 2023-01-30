Josh Allen, Jason Bateman among celebrities at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

PGA TOUR players aren’t the only stars gathered this week on the Monterey Peninsula for this week’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Athletes, movie stars and musicians also are teeing it up in this pro-am that dates to the days of Bing Crosby and his friends. This week is one of just two opportunities each year for amateurs to tee it up alongside PGA TOUR players in official competition. And they get to do so on one of the most famous and scenic courses in the world, the Pebble Beach Golf Links.

“Building upon the rich tradition established by Bing Crosby and his celebrity friends, it is incredible to bring all these talented amateur golfers together for the week at Pebble Beach,” said Steve John, CEO of Monterey Peninsula Foundation, host of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. “Add in the fact they are here to play in the most charitable tournament on the PGA TOUR and it’s a win-win all the way around.”

Winning is something the celebrity field knows a little something about. The following champions from the sports world are scheduled to compete:

Super Bowl champions: Harris Barton (49ers ), Aaron Rodgers (Packers), Steve Young (49ers), and Ron Rivera (Bears).

(49ers (Packers), (49ers), and (Bears). Super Bowl MVP Awards: Rodgers and Young, who also combined for six NFL MVP Awards.

World Series champion: Buster Posey (three with Giants), who also won a National League MVP.

(three with Giants), who also won a National League MVP. NBA champions: Pau Gasol (two with Lakers).

(two with Lakers). UEFA Champions League soccer titles: Gareth Bale (five with Real Madrid), who also captured six Welsh Football of the Year awards.

(five with Real Madrid), who also captured six Welsh Football of the Year awards. Major Soccer League champion: Macklemore (minority owner of the MSL Seattle Sounders).

In addition, Buffalo Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen and retired NFL standouts Larry Fitzgerald and Alex Smith all will be teeing it up at Pebble Beach this week.

The film industry is well represented in the amateur field and featuring winners of Emmys, Golden Globes, Screen Actors’ Guild, and numerous other honors. Jason Bateman, fresh off his success in the Emmy Award-winning crime drama series, Ozark, will be making his debut at this year’s Pro-Am. Emmy-nominated Will Arnett, Bateman’s longtime friend, will join him to make for a mini-reunion on the course of the popular sitcom, Arrested Development.

Moreover, Bill Murray, Nate Bargatze, Josh Duhamel, Scott Eastwood, Chris O’Donnell, Michael Peña, Ray Romano, Alfonso Ribeiro, and former Miss America Kira Dixon all will be delighting the galleries as they mark their returns to the event.

The music industry also will be shining brightly this week as Charles Kelly, Macklemore, Pat Monahan, Lukas Nelson, Jake Owen, Eric Church, Illenium, Ben Rector, ScHoolBoyQ, and Darius Rucker bring their considerable star power to the field. The participating musicians combine for nearly 20 Grammy Awards, not to mention numerous other award honors from Billboard, Academy of Country Music, American Country, American Music, Country Music Association, and MTV.