PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
11D AGO

How to watch Farmers Insurance Open, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Round 4 of the Farmers Insurance Open takes place Saturday from Torrey Pines.

    Sam Ryder leads at 12-under par while Jon Rahm, Tony Finau, and other big names trail close behind.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and expanded coverage on ESPN+.

    Leaderboard

    Full tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)

    Television: Saturday, 2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 4:30 p.m.-8 p.m. (CBS)

    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    Saturday
    Stream 1Main Feed: 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. ET
    Featured Group: 2:30 p.m.-8 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee: 1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
    Featured Group: 2:30 p.m.-8 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured Groups: 1:15 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 2:30 p.m.-8 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured Holes: 12:45 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 2:30 p.m.-8 p.m.

    PGA TOUR Live is available exclusively on ESPN+

    Radio: Saturday, 3 p.m.-8 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)

    Canada broadcastGolf Channel: Saturday: 2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. Golfchannel.com: Sat: 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm RDS: Saturday 4:30 p.m.-8 p.m. RDS Direct: Saturday: 4:30 p.m.-8 p.m. TSN3: Friday: 5 p.m.-8 p.m., Saurday: 4:30 p.m.-8 p.m. TSN + PGA TOUR LIVE: PGA TOUR LIVE Main Feed, Featured Groups and Featured Holes


    Sam Ryder relishes final-round duel with Jon Rahm at Torrey Pines

    Max Homa mic’d up while playing 13th hole at Farmers Insurance Open

    Scenarios for Jon Rahm to reach world No. 1 at Torrey Pines

    Five things to know: Torrey Pines

    Get to know Taylor Montgomery in 10 stories