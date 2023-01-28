How to watch Farmers Insurance Open, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Round 4 of the Farmers Insurance Open takes place Saturday from Torrey Pines.
Sam Ryder leads at 12-under par while Jon Rahm, Tony Finau, and other big names trail close behind.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and expanded coverage on ESPN+.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Saturday, 2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 4:30 p.m.-8 p.m. (CBS)
|Saturday
|Stream 1
|Main Feed: 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. ET
|Featured Group: 2:30 p.m.-8 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
|Featured Group: 2:30 p.m.-8 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured Groups: 1:15 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 2:30 p.m.-8 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured Holes: 12:45 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 2:30 p.m.-8 p.m.
PGA TOUR Live is available exclusively on ESPN+
Radio: Saturday, 3 p.m.-8 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
Canada broadcastGolf Channel: Saturday: 2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. Golfchannel.com: Sat: 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm RDS: Saturday 4:30 p.m.-8 p.m. RDS Direct: Saturday: 4:30 p.m.-8 p.m. TSN3: Friday: 5 p.m.-8 p.m., Saurday: 4:30 p.m.-8 p.m. TSN + PGA TOUR LIVE: PGA TOUR LIVE Main Feed, Featured Groups and Featured Holes