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Official

Baycurrent ClassicRight Arrow

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T4

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T9

Ren Yonezawa
JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

-12

T9

JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

T9

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

-12

T9

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

T9

Sungjae Im
KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

-12

T9

KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

T9

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

-12

T9

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

T13

Kevin Roy
USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

-11

T13

USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

T13

Jordan Spieth
USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T13

USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T13

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T13

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1
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7H AGO

Inside the Field: Hero World Challenge

1 Min Read

Inside the Field

Hideki Matsuyama throws dart to win in playoff at Hero World Challenge

Hideki Matsuyama throws dart to win in playoff at Hero World Challenge

Players in Article

Players in This Article

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Written by Staff

ALBANY, BAHAMAS – The initial player field for the 2026 Hero World Challenge was announced on Monday. Hosted by Tiger Woods, the 2026 edition of the tournament returns to Albany, Bahamas, Dec. 3-6.

This year’s 20-player field features seven of the top 10 players in the world (as of the eligibility date following the Tour Championship) and two former tournament champions. Defending champion Hideki Matsuyama, a two-time winner at Albany in 2016 and 2025, and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who won back-to-back titles in 2023 and 2024, are both looking to become the first three-time winner at Albany.

The field, currently at 17, features 106 combined PGA Tour victories and six golfers who have amassed 11 combined major championships. Eleven 2026 Presidents Cup participants, including eight from the victorious U.S. team, are in the field. Three players – Si Woo Kim, Ryan Gerard and Jacob Bridgeman – will make their Hero World Challenge debuts. This season was a breakout one for Bridgeman, who won The Genesis Invitational in February, captured the Biltmore Championship Asheville in September and recorded the winning point at the Presidents Cup.

This year's field includes golfers from six countries (U.S., England, Republic of Korea, Scotland, Japan and Austria). The remainder of the field will be announced at a later date.


Scottie Scheffler hits 197-yard approach to 7 feet, sets up eagle putt

Scottie Scheffler hits 197-yard approach to 7 feet, sets up eagle putt


See the field below.

2026 HERO WORLD CHALLENGE FIELD

Name (Official World Golf Ranking as of 8/31/26 eligibility date)

  • Scottie Scheffler (1)
  • Cameron Young (3)
  • Matt Fitzpatrick (4)
  • Russell Henley (6)
  • Chris Gotterup (7)
  • Sam Burns (9)
  • Xander Schauffele (10)
  • Si Woo Kim (13)
  • J.J. Spaun (17)
  • Robert MacIntyre (18)
  • Justin Thomas (21)
  • Ryan Gerard (22)
  • Hideki Matsuyama (26)
  • Jacob Bridgeman (28)
  • Tom Kim (30)
  • Sepp Straka (32)
  • Akshay Bhatia (33)
  • TBA (tournament exemption)
  • TBA (tournament exemption)
  • TBA (tournament exemption)

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Official

Baycurrent Classic

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4
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