Inside the Field: Hero World Challenge

The field, currently at 17, features 106 combined PGA Tour victories and six golfers who have amassed 11 combined major championships. Eleven 2026 Presidents Cup participants, including eight from the victorious U.S. team, are in the field. Three players – Si Woo Kim, Ryan Gerard and Jacob Bridgeman – will make their Hero World Challenge debuts. This season was a breakout one for Bridgeman, who won The Genesis Invitational in February, captured the Biltmore Championship Asheville in September and recorded the winning point at the Presidents Cup.