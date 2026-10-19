Inside the Field: Hero World Challenge
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Hideki Matsuyama throws dart to win in playoff at Hero World Challenge
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ALBANY, BAHAMAS – The initial player field for the 2026 Hero World Challenge was announced on Monday. Hosted by Tiger Woods, the 2026 edition of the tournament returns to Albany, Bahamas, Dec. 3-6.
This year’s 20-player field features seven of the top 10 players in the world (as of the eligibility date following the Tour Championship) and two former tournament champions. Defending champion Hideki Matsuyama, a two-time winner at Albany in 2016 and 2025, and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who won back-to-back titles in 2023 and 2024, are both looking to become the first three-time winner at Albany.
The field, currently at 17, features 106 combined PGA Tour victories and six golfers who have amassed 11 combined major championships. Eleven 2026 Presidents Cup participants, including eight from the victorious U.S. team, are in the field. Three players – Si Woo Kim, Ryan Gerard and Jacob Bridgeman – will make their Hero World Challenge debuts. This season was a breakout one for Bridgeman, who won The Genesis Invitational in February, captured the Biltmore Championship Asheville in September and recorded the winning point at the Presidents Cup.
This year's field includes golfers from six countries (U.S., England, Republic of Korea, Scotland, Japan and Austria). The remainder of the field will be announced at a later date.
Scottie Scheffler hits 197-yard approach to 7 feet, sets up eagle putt
See the field below.
2026 HERO WORLD CHALLENGE FIELD
Name (Official World Golf Ranking as of 8/31/26 eligibility date)
- Scottie Scheffler (1)
- Cameron Young (3)
- Matt Fitzpatrick (4)
- Russell Henley (6)
- Chris Gotterup (7)
- Sam Burns (9)
- Xander Schauffele (10)
- Si Woo Kim (13)
- J.J. Spaun (17)
- Robert MacIntyre (18)
- Justin Thomas (21)
- Ryan Gerard (22)
- Hideki Matsuyama (26)
- Jacob Bridgeman (28)
- Tom Kim (30)
- Sepp Straka (32)
- Akshay Bhatia (33)
- TBA (tournament exemption)
- TBA (tournament exemption)
- TBA (tournament exemption)