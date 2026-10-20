Expert Picks: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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Running with Rick: Three sneaky players who can contend at Butterfield Bermuda
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The PGA Tour Fantasy Game concluded for the season at the Tour Championship and is set to return for the start of 2027. For the eight FedExCup Fall events, fans of PGA Tour betting can now see tips and picks for different markets from Golfbet contributors. Each week, our experts will make picks for an outright tournament winner, as well as other matchups they like the look of.
Aside from the expert insight below, Golfbet's Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in this week's edition of the Power Rankings.
Best bets
WILL GRAY (Senior manager, Tour & Golfbet Editorial & Distribution)
Winner
- Denny McCarthy (+3600, DraftKings): One of the best putters on Tour has a great chance to break into the winner’s circle for the first time on a course where he has finished T15 or better in three of four prior appearances.
Props
- Vince Whaley, Top 10 Finish (+680, DraftKings): A true horse for course play. He hasn’t cracked the top 40 since March but has finished T8 or better four straight years in Bermuda.
- Seamus Power, Top 10 Finish (+310, DraftKings): A former winner here, Power has never finished worse than T37 in six appearances, with four of those going for top-25 results.
CHRIS BREECE (Senior content manager, Golfbet)
Winner
- Ben Kohles (+3400, DraftKings): Winners tend to start slow in Bermuda and then make a move in rounds two and three. Kohles is third on Tour in 2026 in both second and third round scoring average. Plus, it doesn’t hurt that he hasn’t been outside the top 30 in his last 10 Tour starts, including top 20s in each of his three FedExCup Fall starts.
Props
- Seamus Power, Group A Winner (+430, DraftKings): If Power is a trendy pick in Bermuda, this is the market to bet him. It is a five-man group with Ben James, Corey Conners, Kevin Yu and Chris Kirk, but don't be afraid of the names. The wind tends to negate a lot of advantages in Bermuda. No one has the pedigree at Port Royal like Seamus.
- Austin Smotherman, End of Round 1 Top 10 Finish (+460, DraftKings): After withdrawing in Japan, this is his first start since his win in Utah. Vibes will be high to start.
Seamus Power gets up-and-down from 98 yards for birdie on No. 12 at Biltmore Championship
ROB BOLTON (Fantasy Insider)
Winner
- Ben James (+1150, DraftKings): The man to beat. His odds are the shortest on the board, but he deserves it. He scaled to the PGA Tour with the reputation of a ferocious ball-striker, well-deserved cred that he’s only fortified as he rides the learning curve. The No. 1 in my Power Rankings arrives having finished third, second and T5 in his last three starts.
Props
- Rico Hoey, Top Asian (+335, DraftKings): At No. 7 in my Power Rankings, he was my default pick before the nine who qualify for this market were slotted. Kevin Yu, who is No. 8, is shorter at +285, but this is when Hoey harvests. The ball-striker is fresh off and rested from a season-best T10 at the Bank of Utah Championship. He’s also delivered a pair of top 25s in as many starts at Port Royal.
- Ben James, Seamus Power and Austin Smotherman Top 20 parlay (+700, DraftKings): DraftKings is septupling your investment for the guys who populate the top three positions of my Power Rankings. And these aren’t even the shortest odds in this market. They’re fourth-shortest. This hits me like a face-off.
MIKE GLASSCOTT (Golfbet contributor)
Winner
- Seamus Power (+2900, DraftKings): The Irishman can handle the breezes expected on the weekend and is a past champion at the event. He's playing well recently, and not many know this course better.
Props
- Corey Conners, Top Canadian (+250, DraftKings): His best payday in 2026 was on the second-shortest course (TPC River Highlands) in June. Target golf takes a marksman.
- Chandler Phillips, Lowest Score (+6100, DraftKings): The Texas A&M man can play in the breeze, plus he posted 64 here last year, tied for the second-lowest score of the week.
Corey Conners reaches par-5 No. 17 in two, makes birdie at Biltmore Championship
JAKE LAZARUS (Digital content associate)
Winner
- Seamus Power (+2900, DraftKings): This pick depends a bit on the weather, but it’s time to ride with the 2022 Bermuda Championship winner. The Irishman ranks 11th on Tour in Strokes Gained: Putting, so if the wind stays tame, expect him to thrive. If it’s howling like last year, it’s anyone’s ballgame.
Props
- Ben James, Top 10 Finish (+118, DraftKings): Nobody arrives in Bermuda hotter than James, who comes in with three straight top-five finishes. He’s this week’s favorite, so another strong finish could be in order for the Virginia product.
- Austin Smotherman, Group B winner (+350, DraftKings): Smotherman is coming off an early W/D in Japan, but he already showed his form with a win in Utah. The rest of the group doesn’t scare me. Andrew Novak hasn’t teed it up in a month, Rico Hoey and Neal Shipley both finished T10 in Utah (where Smotherman beat them by seven shots), and Ben Kohles is still searching for PGA Tour win No. 1.