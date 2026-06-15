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53M AGO

Pierceson Coody betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Pierceson Coody of the United States tees off on the 7th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Pierceson Coody of the United States tees off on the 7th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Pierceson Coody has not competed in the U.S. Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club June 18-21 with hopes of making his mark at one of golf's premier championships.

Latest odds for Coody at the U.S. Open.

At the U.S. Open

  • This is Coody's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
  • J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.

Coody's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-76+10--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT2271-67-68-69-536.5
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1968-65-69-67-1536.9
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC71-75+6--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT2473-70-71-66-438.1
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3872-72-70-70-418.0
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT1669-68-65-73-957.6
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenW/D70E--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT5567-73-74-71+15.2
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-83+14--

Coody's recent performances

  • Coody has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 9-under.
  • Coody has an average of 0.461 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.692 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Coody has averaged 0.234 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Coody's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee200.4590.461
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green830.049-0.692
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green156-0.464-0.521
Average Strokes Gained: Putting410.2680.985
Average Strokes Gained: Total630.3120.234

Coody's advanced stats and rankings

  • Coody posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.459 (20th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.7 yards ranked 15th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Coody sported a 0.049 mark that ranked 83rd on TOUR. He ranked 54th with a 66.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Coody delivered a 0.268 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 41st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 82nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.70, and he ranked 18th by breaking par 24.27% of the time.
  • Coody has accumulated 651 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 49th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the U.S. Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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