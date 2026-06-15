Pierceson Coody betting profile: U.S. Open
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Pierceson Coody of the United States tees off on the 7th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Pierceson Coody has not competed in the U.S. Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club June 18-21 with hopes of making his mark at one of golf's premier championships.
At the U.S. Open
- This is Coody's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Coody's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-76
|+10
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T22
|71-67-68-69
|-5
|36.5
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T19
|68-65-69-67
|-15
|36.9
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T24
|73-70-71-66
|-4
|38.1
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T38
|72-72-70-70
|-4
|18.0
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T16
|69-68-65-73
|-9
|57.6
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|W/D
|70
|E
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T55
|67-73-74-71
|+1
|5.2
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-83
|+14
|--
Coody's recent performances
- Coody has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 9-under.
- Coody has an average of 0.461 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.692 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Coody has averaged 0.234 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Coody's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|20
|0.459
|0.461
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|83
|0.049
|-0.692
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|156
|-0.464
|-0.521
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|41
|0.268
|0.985
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|63
|0.312
|0.234
Coody's advanced stats and rankings
- Coody posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.459 (20th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.7 yards ranked 15th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Coody sported a 0.049 mark that ranked 83rd on TOUR. He ranked 54th with a 66.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Coody delivered a 0.268 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 41st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 82nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.70, and he ranked 18th by breaking par 24.27% of the time.
- Coody has accumulated 651 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 49th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.