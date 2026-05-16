U.S. Open Final Qualifying: Track scores, results, how it works
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Ben Griffin reflects on busy 24 hours at 2024 U.S. Open Final Qualifying
The stage is set for Final Qualifying for the 126th U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York.
The U.S. Open Championship represents the essence of meritocracy in professional sports. Any professional or amateur with a 0.4 handicap index or lower can sign up to compete for a spot at the U.S. Open, which results in wide-ranging storylines across Final Qualifying fields. This year’s event at Shinnecock is set for June 18-21.
While several players qualified for the U.S. Open via various exemption categories, others are chasing a spot via two stages of qualifying. Local Qualifying (18 holes) was contested across a multitude of sites from April 20-May 14. Players who advanced from the local stage will compete at Final Qualifying, which will be contested on May 18, May 25 and June 8, which is considered "Golf's Longest Day." Some players are directly exempt into Final Qualifying via various exemption categories. Each site also will have two alternates.
Read below for more information on Final Qualifying and check back to see who's moving on to Shinnecock.
2026 U.S. Open Final Qualifying schedule:
May 18
- Dallas Athletic Club (Blue Course, Gold Course); Dallas; nine spots available
- Walton Heath Golf Club; Surrey, England; seven spots available
May 25
- Hino Golf Club (King Course); Shiga, Japan
June 8
- Del Paso Country Club; Sacramento, CA
- Springfield Country Club; Springfield, OH
- Emerald Valley Golf Club; Creswell, OR
- Woodmont Country Club (North Course); Rockville, MD
- BallenIsles Country Club (East Course); Palm Beach Gardens, FL
- Century Country Club & Golf Club of Purchase; Purchase, NY
- Gaston Country Club; Gastonia, NC
- Lakes Golf & Country Club; Westerville, OH
- Hawks Ridge Golf Club; Ball Ground, GA
- Lambton Golf and Country Club; Toronto, Canada