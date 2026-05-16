U.S. Open Final Qualifying: Track scores, results, how it works

While several players qualified for the U.S. Open via various exemption categories, others are chasing a spot via two stages of qualifying. Local Qualifying (18 holes) was contested across a multitude of sites from April 20-May 14. Players who advanced from the local stage will compete at Final Qualifying, which will be contested on May 18, May 25 and June 8, which is considered "Golf's Longest Day." Some players are directly exempt into Final Qualifying via various exemption categories. Each site also will have two alternates.