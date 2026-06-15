Dustin Johnson betting profile: U.S. Open
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Dustin Johnson of the United States tees off on the 2nd hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 17, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Dustin Johnson has struggled in recent U.S. Open appearances, missing the cut in both 2024 and 2025. He'll tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21 with hopes of returning to form at the 2026 U.S. Open.
Johnson's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|75-75
|+10
|2024
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|2023
|T10
|64-70-71-72
|-3
|2022
|T24
|68-73-71-72
|+4
|2021
|T6
|73-70-72-70
|+5
At the U.S. Open
- In Johnson's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 10-over.
- Johnson's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for sixth at 5-over.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Johnson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T44
|72-70-68-72
|+2
|--
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T33
|73-71-75-69
|E
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T23
|73-69-67-69
|-6
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-75
|+10
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-76
|+12
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
Johnson's recent performances
- Johnson has not recorded any top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for 23rd with a score of 6-under.
- Johnson has an average of 0.144 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.098 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Johnson has averaged -0.370 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Johnson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.390
|0.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.622
|0.098
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.410
|-0.274
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.268
|-0.338
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.871
|-0.370
Johnson's advanced stats and rankings
- Johnson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.390 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 324.1 yards demonstrates his continued power off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Johnson has delivered a 0.622 mark. He has hit 59.72% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Johnson has posted a 0.268 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 28.88 putts per round, and he has broken par 15.97% of the time with a bogey avoidance rate of 16.67%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Johnson as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.