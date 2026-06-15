Dustin Johnson betting profile: U.S. Open

Johnson has not recorded any top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for 23rd with a score of 6-under.

Johnson has an average of 0.144 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.098 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.