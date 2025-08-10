Inside the field: See FedExCup top 50 heading to BMW Championship for second Playoffs event
1 Min Read
Written by Staff
The second of three FedExCup Playoffs events heads to Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland, for the BMW Championship. The top 50 in the FedExCup standings after an action-packed FedEx St. Jude Championship qualified for the BMW Championship and also earned spots in all the 2026 Siganture Events.
The final 30 after the BMW Championship head to East Lake in Atlanta for the season-ending TOUR Championship.
Scroll below for the field list:
Top 50 in the FedExCup standings
- Scottie Scheffler
- J.J. Spaun
- Rory McIlroy
- Justin Rose
- Sepp Straka
- Russell Henley
- Ben Griffin
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Justin Thomas
- Harris English
- Andrew Novak
- Cameron Young
- Ludvig Åberg
- Keegan Bradley
- Maverick McNealy
- Corey Conners
- Collin Morikawa
- Brian Harman
- Patrick Cantlay
- Robert MacIntyre
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Nick Taylor
- Shane Lowry
- Sam Burns
- Sungjae Im
- Chris Gotterup
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Viktor Hovland
- Akshay Bhatia
- Lucas Glover
- Sam Stevens
- Ryan Gerard
- Daniel Berger
- Ryan Fox
- Taylor Pendrith
- Thomas Detry
- Kurt Kitayama
- Denny McCarthy
- Brian Campbell
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Si Woo Kim
- Michael Kim
- Xander Schauffele
- Jason Day
- Harry Hall
- Bud Cauley
- Tom Hoge
- Rickie Fowler
- Jhonattan Vegas
- J.T. Poston