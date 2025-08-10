Live updates: Track FedEx St. Jude final round as FedExCup top-50 bubble heats up
Highlights | Round 3 | FedEx St. Jude
There’s plenty to play for during the FedEx St. Jude Championship’s final round at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee. Tommy Fleetwood is in the driver’s seat to claim his first PGA TOUR victory with the likes of world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and Justin Rose hot on his heels.
But the Memphis heat will not be the only thing that has golfers sweating on Sunday. Players across the FedEx St. Jude leaderboard will be competing to keep their season alive and to set up next season, as well. After the final putt drops Sunday, only the top 50 of the FedExCup standings will move on to the second FedExCup Playoffs event at the BMW Championship.
Not only will the top 50 secure a tee time at Caves Valley Golf Club, located just outside Baltimore, but they will also ensure starts in all of next year’s Signature Events while keeping their FedExCup hopes alive.
So follow along for updates on everything happening in a busy final round from Memphis. (All times ET.)
4:40 p.m.: Bud Cauley, staring down a bogey from the bunker at the par-4 17th, instead flips the script and holes out from the sand for birdie.
Bud Cauley's incredible hole-out helps top-50 pursuit at FedEx St. Jude
The incredible shot vaults Cauley up to T14, now No. 46 in the standings after starting the week No. 53. Meanwhile, Potgieter continues to sweat as he has now tumbled back to No. 51, just outside the threshold.
4:18 p.m.: Kurt Kitayama drains a 37-foot birdie putt on the final hole, capping off a stellar back nine and pushing him well inside the top 50. His final-round 67 moves him to 9-under for the tournament, knocking Rickie Fowler back outside the top 50 heading into the final stretch at TPC Southwind.
3:45 p.m.: Cauley, who started the week at No. 53, makes his first bogey of the day with a wayward tee shot on the par-3 14th. His steady play throughout the week is enough to keep him currently projected inside the top 50.
3:28 p.m.: J.T. Poston cards a final-round 68 to finish at 6-under for the week, good enough to move into the top 50 – for now. Another birdie for Kurt Kitayama, this one a short putt at the par-4 15th, pushes him further inside the bubble.
Kurt Kitayama flushes wedge shot close for birdie at FedEx St. Jude
3 p.m.: Aaron Rai misses his 19-foot birdie attempt on the 72nd hole to move into the top 50. Despite a final-round 67, he stays projected out of the BMW Championship, with nothing left to do but wait. Meanwhile, Chris Kirk makes the turn with a birdie to sneak inside the bubble, hoping to keep his incredible run going. Jhonattan Vegas, who entered the week at No. 56, navigates a rollercoaster round of four bogeys to five birdies to remain the bubble boy at No. 50.
2:50 p.m.: Kurt Kitayama keeps the momentum going with a birdie on the par-4 12th hole to move to a projected 47th in the standings. After adding another birdie at the 15th hole, Aaron Rai heads to the 18th hole projected at No. 51 and needing one more birdie to move into the top 50, displacing rookie Aldrich Potgieter at No. 50. Meanwhile, Rickie Fowler bogeys the seventh hole to fall out of the bubble.
Aaron Rai makes birdie on No. 15 at FedEx St. Jude
2:35 p.m.: A disappointing final-round 75 leaves Wyndham Clark, who entered the week at No. 49 in the FedExCup standings, at 2-over for the tournament and out of the top 50.
2:18 p.m.: Jordan Spieth dumps it in the water on the 72nd hole for a bogey and final-round 68, projected out of the top 50 and unlikely to advance to the BMW Championship. Back on the 10th hole, Kurt Kitayama nails a 16-foot putt to move from a projected 52nd to No. 49.
1:48 p.m.: Englishman Aaron Rai is not backing down. After stalling with bogeys on Nos. 7 and 10, he makes back-to-back birdies on Nos. 12 and 13 to move from No. 55 to a projected 53rd. If he can keep the birdie train going, he'll have a fighting chance.
1:40 p.m.: It will be a nail-biting finish for Jordan Spieth fans as the Texan edges closer to the projected top-50. A birdie at the par-5 16th hole after a saucy chip from just off the right side of the green gives Spieth hope of extending his 2025 FedExCup.
Jordan Spieth makes vital birdie in pursuit of top-50 bubble at FedEx St. Jude
On the other side of the property, the English duo of Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose begin their final round. Fleetwood fires a mini driver into the right fairway bunker, while Rose's tee shot catches a piece of the lush Zoysiagrass fairway.
1:23 p.m.: Tony Finau's streak of making it to East Lake for the TOUR Championship comes to an end after a disappointing showing in Memphis, signing for a final-round 6-over 76. After eight straight visits to Atlanta –tied with Xander Schauffele for the longest active streak – Finau will miss the BMW and ultimately the TOUR Championship for the first time since 2016.
1:10 p.m.: Projected movers inside the bubble, Rickie Fowler and Chris Kirk, begin their final round paired together. Both find the fairway at the dogleg left par-4 first hole. It will be interesting to see if they can feed off each other or if it will come down to a head-to-head for the final positions in the top 50.
After jumping into the top 50, Kitayama heads in the opposite direction after a bogey at the 517-yard, par-4 fifth hole, showing how quickly outcomes can change.
12:30 p.m.: Jordan Spieth needs to make a back-nine run to make it to Maryland. He starts with a birdie at the par-4 13th hole to make it to a projected 52nd in the standings. Recent winner at the 3M Open, Kurt Kitayama moves onto the bubble despite only just starting his round, thanks to help from Jhonattan Vegas, who opens with a bogey in the final round to drop spots. Meanwhile, after entering the week at No. 47 thanks to his recent strength of play, Jake Knapp finishes up with a final-round, 3-over 73 and drops out of the projected top 50.
Jordan Spieth makes birdie on No. 13 at FedEx St. Jude
11:55 a.m.: Aldrich Potgieter's rookie FedExCup run could be over after finishing his first FedEx St. Jude Championship projected outside the top-50 bubble. Entering the week at 43rd in the FedExCup standings, the big-hitting South African waited till the final round to card his first under-par round at TPC Southwind, which still might now be enough to make it through to the second leg of the Playoffs and is projected to finish 52nd in the standings. He'll need some help from those ahead of him, but his final-round 3-under 67 has helped him create some hope.
Aldrich Potgieter plays waiting game for FedExCup top 50
At the same time, J.T. Poston rattles off three birdies in a row to erase the opening-hole bogey and moves into the projected top 50.