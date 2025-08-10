Live updates: Track FedEx St. Jude final round as FedExCup top-50 bubble heats up

12:30 p.m.: Jordan Spieth needs to make a back-nine run to make it to Maryland. He starts with a birdie at the par-4 13th hole to make it to a projected 52nd in the standings. Recent winner at the 3M Open, Kurt Kitayama moves onto the bubble despite only just starting his round, thanks to help from Jhonattan Vegas, who opens with a bogey in the final round to drop spots. Meanwhile, after entering the week at No. 47 thanks to his recent strength of play, Jake Knapp finishes up with a final-round, 3-over 73 and drops out of the projected top 50.