PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Inside the Field: See who's teeing it up at The Genesis Invitational

2 Min Read

Inside the Field

Loading...
    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The third Signature Event of the PGA TOUR season is set for next week at The Genesis Invitational, hosted by Tiger Woods. Torrey Pines South Course will serve as host after it was announced Jan. 16 that the tournament would be relocated from The Riviera Country Club due to the ongoing natural disaster in Greater Los Angeles and out of respect for those affected. The Genesis Invitational is expected to return to The Riviera Country Club in 2026.

    Hideki Matsuyama returns to defend his win from 2024 with all of the game's top players teeing it up in San Diego for the third Signature Event of the season.

    The Signature Events will bring together the game’s top players, pitting them on historic courses to play for elevated purses and FedExCup points.

    The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.

    Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all Full-Field Events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred. Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    See who will be teeing it up at Torrey Pines:

    Top 50 on prior year's FedExCup Points List

    Scheffler, Scottie
    Morikawa, Collin
    Theegala, Sahith
    Henley, Russell
    Scott, Adam
    Im, Sungjae
    Clark, Wyndham
    McIlroy, Rory
    Matsuyama, Hideki
    Lowry, Shane
    Burns, Sam
    Hovland, Viktor
    Thomas, Justin
    Pendrith, Taylor
    Åberg, Ludvig
    Cantlay, Patrick
    MacIntyre, Robert
    Pavon, Matthieu
    Fleetwood, Tommy
    Bradley, Keegan
    An, Byeong Hun
    Horschel, Billy
    Finau, Tony
    Rai, Aaron
    Bhatia, Akshay
    Kirk, Chris
    Straka, Sepp
    Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
    Hoge, Tom
    Harman, Brian
    Kim, Si Woo
    Day, Jason
    Thompson, Davis
    McCarthy, Denny
    Davis, Cam
    Zalatoris, Will
    Conners, Corey
    Fitzpatrick, Matt
    Poston, J.T.
    Detry, Thomas
    Jaeger, Stephan
    Young, Cameron
    Eckroat, Austin
    Homa, Max
    Hadwin, Adam
    Greyserman, Max
    Dunlap, Nick
    Cole, Eric

    Aon Next 10 (FedExCup Fall Points List through The RSM Classic)

    McNealy, Maverick
    Hughes, Mackenzie
    Rodgers, Patrick
    Echavarria, Nico
    English, Harris
    Power, Seamus
    Griffin, Ben
    Yu, Kevin
    Kim, Tom
    Taylor, Nick

    Leading finisher from the DP World Tour Race to Dubai, not otherwise exempt

    Højgaard, Rasmus

    Aon Swing 5 (projected through WM Phoenix Open)

    TBD until completion of WM Phoenix Open

    Sponsor exemptions - Members not otherwise exempt

    Fowler, Rickie
    Spieth, Jordan
    Woodland, Gary

    Sponsor exemption - Charlie Sifford Award Winner

    List, Danny

    Special exemption

    Woods, Tiger