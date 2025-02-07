Inside the Field: See who's teeing it up at The Genesis Invitational
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The third Signature Event of the PGA TOUR season is set for next week at The Genesis Invitational, hosted by Tiger Woods. Torrey Pines South Course will serve as host after it was announced Jan. 16 that the tournament would be relocated from The Riviera Country Club due to the ongoing natural disaster in Greater Los Angeles and out of respect for those affected. The Genesis Invitational is expected to return to The Riviera Country Club in 2026.
Hideki Matsuyama returns to defend his win from 2024 with all of the game's top players teeing it up in San Diego for the third Signature Event of the season.
The Signature Events will bring together the game’s top players, pitting them on historic courses to play for elevated purses and FedExCup points.
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all Full-Field Events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred. Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
See who will be teeing it up at Torrey Pines:
Top 50 on prior year's FedExCup Points List
Scheffler, Scottie
Morikawa, Collin
Theegala, Sahith
Henley, Russell
Scott, Adam
Im, Sungjae
Clark, Wyndham
McIlroy, Rory
Matsuyama, Hideki
Lowry, Shane
Burns, Sam
Hovland, Viktor
Thomas, Justin
Pendrith, Taylor
Åberg, Ludvig
Cantlay, Patrick
MacIntyre, Robert
Pavon, Matthieu
Fleetwood, Tommy
Bradley, Keegan
An, Byeong Hun
Horschel, Billy
Finau, Tony
Rai, Aaron
Bhatia, Akshay
Kirk, Chris
Straka, Sepp
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
Hoge, Tom
Harman, Brian
Kim, Si Woo
Day, Jason
Thompson, Davis
McCarthy, Denny
Davis, Cam
Zalatoris, Will
Conners, Corey
Fitzpatrick, Matt
Poston, J.T.
Detry, Thomas
Jaeger, Stephan
Young, Cameron
Eckroat, Austin
Homa, Max
Hadwin, Adam
Greyserman, Max
Dunlap, Nick
Cole, Eric
Aon Next 10 (FedExCup Fall Points List through The RSM Classic)
McNealy, Maverick
Hughes, Mackenzie
Rodgers, Patrick
Echavarria, Nico
English, Harris
Power, Seamus
Griffin, Ben
Yu, Kevin
Kim, Tom
Taylor, Nick
Leading finisher from the DP World Tour Race to Dubai, not otherwise exempt
Højgaard, Rasmus
Aon Swing 5 (projected through WM Phoenix Open)
TBD until completion of WM Phoenix Open
Sponsor exemptions - Members not otherwise exempt
Fowler, Rickie
Spieth, Jordan
Woodland, Gary
Sponsor exemption - Charlie Sifford Award Winner
List, Danny
Special exemption
Woods, Tiger