Inside the Field: See who's teeing it up at The Genesis Invitational

The third Signature Event of the PGA TOUR season is set for next week at The Genesis Invitational, hosted by Tiger Woods. Torrey Pines South Course will serve as host after it was announced Jan. 16 that the tournament would be relocated from The Riviera Country Club due to the ongoing natural disaster in Greater Los Angeles and out of respect for those affected. The Genesis Invitational is expected to return to The Riviera Country Club in 2026.