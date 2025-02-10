Sam Burns betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

Last season Burns' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.454. He finished third in that tournament.

Burns' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in August 2024 at the TOUR Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.093. He finished 12th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Burns produced his best mark last season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 4.328.

At the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, Burns delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.131, which was his best last season. That ranked second in the field.