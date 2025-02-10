Sam Burns betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 07: Sam Burns of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the WM Phoenix Open 2025 at TPC Scottsdale on February 07, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
In his most recent competition at the WM Phoenix Open, Sam Burns ended the weekend at 5-under, good for a 49th-place finish. He enters play in the 2025 The Genesis Invitational Feb. 13-16 trying for a better finish.
The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama
At The Genesis Invitational
- Burns' average finish has been 12th, and his average score 8-under, over his last six appearances at The Genesis Invitational.
- Burns finished 10th (with a score of 8-under) in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational (in 2024).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Hideki Matsuyama posted numbers of 1.116 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 2.038 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 in SG: Putting (third).
- In addition, Matsuyama's average driving distance was 300 (23rd in field), he hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 25.75 putts per round (third).
Burns' recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/15/2024
|10
|70-71-68-67
|-8
|2/16/2023
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|2/17/2022
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|2/18/2021
|3
|64-66-74-69
|-11
|2/13/2020
|23
|73-68-69-70
|-4
|2/14/2019
|MC
|75-73
|+6
Burns' recent performances
- Burns has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five events.
- Over his last five appearances, Burns has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 11-under.
- Sam Burns has averaged 307.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Burns is averaging 1.360 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Burns is averaging 2.471 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Burns' advanced stats and rankings
- Burns posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.265 last season (44th on TOUR). His average driving distance (307.4 yards) ranked 39th, while his 63.4% driving accuracy average ranked 74th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Burns ranked 73rd on TOUR with an average of 0.173 per round. Additionally, he ranked 153rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.69%.
- On the greens, Burns' 0.496 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 14th last season, while he averaged 27.78 putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|39
|307.4
|307.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|153
|64.69%
|61.94%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.78
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|4
|28.69%
|28.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|54
|13.47%
|10.00%
Burns' best finishes
- Burns teed off in 22 tournaments last season, securing three finishes in the top five and collecting eight top-10 finishes.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 19 times, a success rate of 86.4%.
- Last season Burns had his best performance at the BMW Championship, where he finished second with a score of 11-under (one shot back of the winner).
- Burns' 1265 points last season placed him 29th in the FedExCup standings.
Burns' best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Burns' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.454. He finished third in that tournament.
- Burns' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in August 2024 at the TOUR Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.093. He finished 12th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Burns produced his best mark last season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 4.328.
- At the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, Burns delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.131, which was his best last season. That ranked second in the field.
- Burns posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.258) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, which ranked third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
Burns' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|44
|0.265
|0.765
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|73
|0.173
|0.020
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|80
|0.069
|0.326
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|14
|0.496
|1.360
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|13
|1.003
|2.471
Burns' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|70-71-68-67
|-8
|150
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|68-72-71-78
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|73-70-65-76
|-4
|14
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|80-73
|+9
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|44
|70-69-72-69
|-4
|16
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|13
|71-68-70-73
|-2
|135
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|10
|63-71-67-70
|-9
|68
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|15
|71-75-71-73
|+2
|115
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|9
|73-67-73-67
|E
|180
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|55
|67-68-69-72
|-4
|9
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|31
|76-69-65-80
|+6
|29
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|12
|70-65-69-69
|-11
|56
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|5
|67-63-70-67
|-13
|420
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|2
|73-68-71-65
|-11
|833
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|12
|67-68-68-70
|-11
|0
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|14
|68-72-74-70
|-4
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|8
|72-66-66-65
|-23
|155
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|29
|68-66-73-67
|-14
|27
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|22
|68-69-70-71
|-10
|38
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|70-69-74-66
|-5
|7
All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
