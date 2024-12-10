DraftKings preview: Grant Thornton Invitational
2 Min Read
Written by Landon Silinsky
The PGA TOUR and LPGA partner up for the Grant Thornton Invitational this week in Naples, Florida. The Gold Course at Tiburón Golf Club will be the host, and measures as a 7,382-yard par 72 with Bermudagrass greens.
This event will be only three rounds, and features 16 teams of two, each consisting of one PGA TOUR and LPGA Tour golfer.
Below, I have outlined two of my favorite DraftKings plays for the week.
Nelly Korda-Tony Finau ($10,800)
No need to overthink this one. Nelly Korda is the No. 1 ranked women's golfer in the world, while Finau sits at No. 26 on the men's side, which is third in this field behind Tom Kim and Sahith Theegala. This Korda-Finau pairing played this event last year, and posted a very impressive T4 finish in their debut.
Finau had a very strong 2024 season, posting five top-10 finishes and eight additional top-20s. Korda was even more impressive, winning a whopping six times on the LPGA Tour circuit in 2024, including a stretch where she won in four consecutive starts, and five out of six.
The floor/ceiling combination on this pairing is rivaled by no other twosome in this event, and the fact that DraftKings didn't price them above $11,000 is a gift.
Megan Khang-Matt Kuchar ($7,000)
Kuchar very quietly been playing some great golf of late. He closed the 2024 season with four top-14 finishes over his final six starts, including a T3 at the 3M Open back in July. Khang has also been playing well, posting a pair of T8 finishes over her past four starts this fall. She also added a T22 at this very course in her most recent start at the CME Group Tour Championship.
Khang teamed up with Denny McCarthy last year at this event, and the pair would finish T4, so it's clear she has a knack for playing well at this track. When you combine that with Kuchar's recent success, this pairing is an extremely strong value at just $7,000, and fits any type of build you like this week.
I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and customer (my username is Lan1228) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.