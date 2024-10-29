Grant Thornton Invitational announces final 12 teams

“We are thrilled with the collection of world-class players heading to southwest Florida this December. Interest from both tours continues to be strong, and we are incredibly pleased with the 16 mixed teams we’ve assembled,” said Rob Hartman, Grant Thornton Invitational tournament director. “These final 12 teams are comprised of many of the game’s rising stars, current-year LPGA Tour and PGA TOUR winners and members of both the 2024 Solheim Cup and Presidents Cup. Our inaugural year was extremely well received, and we know that our tournament partners, fans and our global television audience are sure to again enjoy an exciting and unique three days of competition.”