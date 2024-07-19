PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Inside the Field: 3M Open

Inside the Field

    The PGA TOUR heads back to TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota, for the 3M Open. Last year's edition saw Lee Hodges earn his first PGA TOUR victory, going wire-to-wire and setting a new tournament scoring record at 24-under.

    The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.

    Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.

    Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Scroll below to see the field list and updates.

    Winner of PGA Championship (five-year exemption)
    Gary Woodland

    Winner of World Golf Championships event (three-year exemption)
    Sam Burns
    Billy Horschel

    Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational, Memorial Tournament and Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
    Kurt Kitayama

    FedExCup Champion (five-year exemption)
    Justin Rose

    PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
    Daniel Berger
    Akshay Bhatia
    Keegan Bradley
    Ryan Brehm
    Cameron Champ
    Stewart Cink
    Cam Davis
    Nick Dunlap
    Austin Eckroat
    Tony Finau
    Brice Garnett
    Lucas Glover
    Chris Gotterup
    Emiliano Grillo
    Harry Hall
    Nick Hardy
    Lee Hodges
    Tom Hoge
    Mackenzie Hughes
    Kevin Kisner
    Jake Knapp
    K.H. Lee
    Luke List
    Peter Malnati
    Taylor Moore
    Vincent Norrman
    Taylor Pendrith
    J.T. Poston
    Seamus Power
    Chad Ramey
    Chez Reavie
    Davis Riley
    J.J. Spaun
    Adam Svensson
    Sahith Theegala
    Erik van Rooyen
    Matt Wallace

    # Career money exemption
    Charley Hoffman
    Zach Johnson

    Sponsor exemption: DPWT/Korn Ferry Tour/Q-School
    Ben James

    Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
    Luke Clanton
    Tobias Jonsson
    Neal Shipley
    Ben Warian

    PGA Club Professional champion (6 events)
    Braden Shattuck

    PGA Section champion/Player of the Year
    Jeff Sorenson

    Top 30 on FedExCup
    Adam Schenk

    Top 70 on prior season's FedExCup
    Adam Hadwin
    Andrew Putnam
    Patrick Rodgers
    Alex Smalley
    Brandon Wu
    Beau Hossler
    Hayden Buckley
    Sam Ryder
    Ben Griffin
    Keith Mitchell
    Samuel Stevens
    Matt Kuchar
    Mark Hubbard
    Aaron Rai
    Matthew NeSmith

    Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup
    S.H. Kim
    Justin Suh
    Joel Dahmen
    Tyler Duncan
    Michael Kim
    Ben Taylor
    Garrick Higgo
    Robby Shelton
    Callum Tarren
    Dylan Wu
    Nate Lashley
    Greyson Sigg
    Will Gordon
    David Lipsky
    Justin Lower
    Carson Young
    Tyson Alexander
    Kevin Streelman
    Chesson Hadley
    Zac Blair
    Aaron Baddeley
    Joseph Bramlett
    Kevin Yu
    Martin Laird
    Ryan Moore
    Matti Schmid
    Andrew Novak
    Doug Ghim
    Troy Merritt

    # Major medical extension
    Maverick McNealy
    Brandt Snedeker
    Jhonattan Vegas
    Bud Cauley

    Leading Points Winner from Korn Ferry Tour
    Ben Kohles

    Players 2-30 from prior year's Korn Ferry Tour Points List, Top 10 from prior year's DP World Tour and Top five and ties from PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
    Chandler Phillips
    Erik Barnes
    Chan Kim
    David Skinns
    Alejandro Tosti
    Ben Silverman
    Ryo Hisatsune
    Max Greyserman
    Joe Highsmith
    Hayden Springer
    Mac Meissner
    Jacob Bridgeman
    Rafael Campos
    Parker Coody
    Tom Whitney
    Richard Hoey
    Adrien Dumont de Chassart
    Kevin Dougherty
    Trace Crowe
    William Furr
    Roger Sloan
    Pierceson Coody
    Ryan McCormick
    Paul Barjon
    Raul Pereda
    Patrick Fishburn
    Josh Teater
    Scott Gutschewski
    Nicholas Lindheim
    Blaine Hale, Jr.
    Anders Albertson

    No. 1 player PGA TOUR University (current year)
    Michael Thorbjornsen

    $ Reshuffle within categories 37-44
    Kevin Tway
    Martin Trainer
    Wesley Bryan
    Patton Kizzire
    Henrik Norlander
    Kelly Kraft
    Austin Cook
    Kevin Chappell
    Sean O'Hair
    Lanto Griffin
    Scott Piercy
    S.Y. Noh
    Richy Werenski
    Nick Watney
    Bill Haas
    Austin Smotherman

    # Latest medical extension information can be found here.

