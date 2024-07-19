Inside the Field: 3M Open
The PGA TOUR heads back to TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota, for the 3M Open. Last year's edition saw Lee Hodges earn his first PGA TOUR victory, going wire-to-wire and setting a new tournament scoring record at 24-under.
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Winner of PGA Championship (five-year exemption)
Gary Woodland
Winner of World Golf Championships event (three-year exemption)
Sam Burns
Billy Horschel
Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational, Memorial Tournament and Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
Kurt Kitayama
FedExCup Champion (five-year exemption)
Justin Rose
PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
Daniel Berger
Akshay Bhatia
Keegan Bradley
Ryan Brehm
Cameron Champ
Stewart Cink
Cam Davis
Nick Dunlap
Austin Eckroat
Tony Finau
Brice Garnett
Lucas Glover
Chris Gotterup
Emiliano Grillo
Harry Hall
Nick Hardy
Lee Hodges
Tom Hoge
Mackenzie Hughes
Kevin Kisner
Jake Knapp
K.H. Lee
Luke List
Peter Malnati
Taylor Moore
Vincent Norrman
Taylor Pendrith
J.T. Poston
Seamus Power
Chad Ramey
Chez Reavie
Davis Riley
J.J. Spaun
Adam Svensson
Sahith Theegala
Erik van Rooyen
Matt Wallace
# Career money exemption
Charley Hoffman
Zach Johnson
Sponsor exemption: DPWT/Korn Ferry Tour/Q-School
Ben James
Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
Luke Clanton
Tobias Jonsson
Neal Shipley
Ben Warian
PGA Club Professional champion (6 events)
Braden Shattuck
PGA Section champion/Player of the Year
Jeff Sorenson
Top 30 on FedExCup
Adam Schenk
Top 70 on prior season's FedExCup
Adam Hadwin
Andrew Putnam
Patrick Rodgers
Alex Smalley
Brandon Wu
Beau Hossler
Hayden Buckley
Sam Ryder
Ben Griffin
Keith Mitchell
Samuel Stevens
Matt Kuchar
Mark Hubbard
Aaron Rai
Matthew NeSmith
Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup
S.H. Kim
Justin Suh
Joel Dahmen
Tyler Duncan
Michael Kim
Ben Taylor
Garrick Higgo
Robby Shelton
Callum Tarren
Dylan Wu
Nate Lashley
Greyson Sigg
Will Gordon
David Lipsky
Justin Lower
Carson Young
Tyson Alexander
Kevin Streelman
Chesson Hadley
Zac Blair
Aaron Baddeley
Joseph Bramlett
Kevin Yu
Martin Laird
Ryan Moore
Matti Schmid
Andrew Novak
Doug Ghim
Troy Merritt
# Major medical extension
Maverick McNealy
Brandt Snedeker
Jhonattan Vegas
Bud Cauley
Leading Points Winner from Korn Ferry Tour
Ben Kohles
Players 2-30 from prior year's Korn Ferry Tour Points List, Top 10 from prior year's DP World Tour and Top five and ties from PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Chandler Phillips
Erik Barnes
Chan Kim
David Skinns
Alejandro Tosti
Ben Silverman
Ryo Hisatsune
Max Greyserman
Joe Highsmith
Hayden Springer
Mac Meissner
Jacob Bridgeman
Rafael Campos
Parker Coody
Tom Whitney
Richard Hoey
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Kevin Dougherty
Trace Crowe
William Furr
Roger Sloan
Pierceson Coody
Ryan McCormick
Paul Barjon
Raul Pereda
Patrick Fishburn
Josh Teater
Scott Gutschewski
Nicholas Lindheim
Blaine Hale, Jr.
Anders Albertson
No. 1 player PGA TOUR University (current year)
Michael Thorbjornsen
$ Reshuffle within categories 37-44
Kevin Tway
Martin Trainer
Wesley Bryan
Patton Kizzire
Henrik Norlander
Kelly Kraft
Austin Cook
Kevin Chappell
Sean O'Hair
Lanto Griffin
Scott Piercy
S.Y. Noh
Richy Werenski
Nick Watney
Bill Haas
Austin Smotherman
# Latest medical extension information can be found here.