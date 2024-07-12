Inside the Field: Barracuda Championship
Staff @PGATOUR
The PGA TOUR heads back to Tahoe Mountain Club in Truckee, California, for the Barracuda Championship, played adjacent to The Open Championship.
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Scroll below to see the field list and updates.
DP World Tour ranking
Dylan Frittelli
Todd Clements
Dale Whitnell
Andrew Johnston
Daniel Gavins
Oliver Wilson
Maximilian Kieffer
Henrik Norlander
MJ Daffue
Adria Arnaus
Ashun Wu
Espen Kofstad
Jordan Gumberg
Matthew Baldwin
Julien Guerrier
Hurly Long
Marcus Armitage
Richard Mansell
Jason Scrivener
Louis de Jager
Matthias Schwab
Alex Fitzpatrick
Scott Jamieson
Santiago Tarrio
Adrien Saddier
Gavin Green
Marcel Schneider
Fabrizio Zanotti
Andy Sullivan
Marcus Kinhult
Rafa Cabrera Bello
Clément Sordet
Daan Huizing
Edoardo Molinari
James Morrison
Jayden Schaper
Johannes Veerman
Lukas Nemecz
Gunner Wiebe
Chase Hanna
Paul Waring
Michael Lorenzo-Vera
Alexander Knappe
Jeong Weon Ko
PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
Daniel Berger
Ryan Brehm
Cameron Champ
Nick Dunlap
Chris Gotterup
Nick Hardy
Jake Knapp
K.H. Lee
Luke List
Peter Malnati
Taylor Pendrith
Chad Ramey
Chez Reavie
J.J. Spaun
Adam Svensson
Erik van Rooyen
Camilo Villegas
Career money exemption
Charley Hoffman
Sponsor exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
Ryan Palmer
Scott Piercy
Sponsors exemptions (unrestricted)
Barclay Brown
Mats Ege
Patrick Newcomb
Mitchell Schow
Neal Shipley
PGA Club Professional Champion (six events)
Pat Steffes
Past champion member
Richy Werenski
Top 70 on prior season's FedExCup through FedExCup Playoffs
Andrew Putnam
Patrick Rodgers
Alex Smalley
Brandon Wu
Beau Hossler
Hayden Buckley
Sam Ryder
Keith Mitchell
Samuel Stevens
Mark Hubbard
Matthew NeSmith
Top 125 in prior season's FedExCup Points List through the FedExCup Fall
S.H. Kim
Justin Suh
Joel Dahmen
Tyler Duncan
Michael Kim
Ben Taylor
Garrick Higgo
Robby Shelton
Callum Tarren
Dylan Wu
Harry Hall
Nate Lashley
Greyson Sigg
Will Gordon
David Lipsky
Carson Young
Tyson Alexander
Chesson Hadley
Zac Blair
Aaron Baddeley
Joseph Bramlett
Kevin Yu
Martin Laird
Ryan Moore
Matti Schmid
Troy Merritt
Carl Yuan
# Major Medical Extension
Brandt Snedeker
Vince Whaley
Players 2-30 from prior year's Korn Ferry Tour Points List, Top 10 from prior year's DP World Tour and Top five and ties from PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Erik Barnes
Chan Kim
Jimmy Stanger
Alejandro Tosti
Ben Silverman
Max Greyserman
Joe Highsmith
Hayden Springer
Mac Meissner
Jacob Bridgeman
Rafael Campos
Parker Coody
Tom Whitney
Richard Hoey
Kevin Dougherty
Trace Crowe
William Furr
Harrison Endycott
Roger Sloan
Pierceson Coody
Ryan McCormick
Paul Barjon
Raul Pereda
Patrick Fishburn
Josh Teater
Scott Gutschewski
Blaine Hale, Jr.
Tim Wilkinson
No 1 player PGA TOUR University (current year)
Michael Thorbjornsen
Reshuffle within categories 37-44
Kevin Tway
Martin Trainer
Wesley Bryan
Patton Kizzire
Kelly Kraft
# Latest medical extension information can be found here.