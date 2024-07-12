PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Inside the Field: Barracuda Championship

Inside the Field

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The PGA TOUR heads back to Tahoe Mountain Club in Truckee, California, for the Barracuda Championship, played adjacent to The Open Championship.

    The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.

    Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.

    Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Scroll below to see the field list and updates.

    DP World Tour ranking
    Dylan Frittelli
    Todd Clements
    Dale Whitnell
    Andrew Johnston
    Daniel Gavins
    Oliver Wilson
    Maximilian Kieffer
    Henrik Norlander
    MJ Daffue
    Adria Arnaus
    Ashun Wu
    Espen Kofstad
    Jordan Gumberg
    Matthew Baldwin
    Julien Guerrier
    Hurly Long
    Marcus Armitage
    Richard Mansell
    Jason Scrivener
    Louis de Jager
    Matthias Schwab
    Alex Fitzpatrick
    Scott Jamieson
    Santiago Tarrio
    Adrien Saddier
    Gavin Green
    Marcel Schneider
    Fabrizio Zanotti
    Andy Sullivan
    Marcus Kinhult
    Rafa Cabrera Bello
    Clément Sordet
    Daan Huizing
    Edoardo Molinari
    James Morrison
    Jayden Schaper
    Johannes Veerman
    Lukas Nemecz
    Gunner Wiebe
    Chase Hanna
    Paul Waring
    Michael Lorenzo-Vera
    Alexander Knappe
    Jeong Weon Ko

    PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
    Daniel Berger
    Ryan Brehm
    Cameron Champ
    Nick Dunlap
    Chris Gotterup
    Nick Hardy
    Jake Knapp
    K.H. Lee
    Luke List
    Peter Malnati
    Taylor Pendrith
    Chad Ramey
    Chez Reavie
    J.J. Spaun
    Adam Svensson
    Erik van Rooyen
    Camilo Villegas

    Career money exemption
    Charley Hoffman

    Sponsor exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
    Ryan Palmer
    Scott Piercy

    Sponsors exemptions (unrestricted)
    Barclay Brown
    Mats Ege
    Patrick Newcomb
    Mitchell Schow
    Neal Shipley

    PGA Club Professional Champion (six events)
    Pat Steffes

    Past champion member
    Richy Werenski

    Top 70 on prior season's FedExCup through FedExCup Playoffs
    Andrew Putnam
    Patrick Rodgers
    Alex Smalley
    Brandon Wu
    Beau Hossler
    Hayden Buckley
    Sam Ryder
    Keith Mitchell
    Samuel Stevens
    Mark Hubbard
    Matthew NeSmith

    Top 125 in prior season's FedExCup Points List through the FedExCup Fall
    S.H. Kim
    Justin Suh
    Joel Dahmen
    Tyler Duncan
    Michael Kim
    Ben Taylor
    Garrick Higgo
    Robby Shelton
    Callum Tarren
    Dylan Wu
    Harry Hall
    Nate Lashley
    Greyson Sigg
    Will Gordon
    David Lipsky
    Carson Young
    Tyson Alexander
    Chesson Hadley
    Zac Blair
    Aaron Baddeley
    Joseph Bramlett
    Kevin Yu
    Martin Laird
    Ryan Moore
    Matti Schmid
    Troy Merritt
    Carl Yuan

    # Major Medical Extension
    Brandt Snedeker
    Vince Whaley

    Players 2-30 from prior year's Korn Ferry Tour Points List, Top 10 from prior year's DP World Tour and Top five and ties from PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
    Erik Barnes
    Chan Kim
    Jimmy Stanger
    Alejandro Tosti
    Ben Silverman
    Max Greyserman
    Joe Highsmith
    Hayden Springer
    Mac Meissner
    Jacob Bridgeman
    Rafael Campos
    Parker Coody
    Tom Whitney
    Richard Hoey
    Kevin Dougherty
    Trace Crowe
    William Furr
    Harrison Endycott
    Roger Sloan
    Pierceson Coody
    Ryan McCormick
    Paul Barjon
    Raul Pereda
    Patrick Fishburn
    Josh Teater
    Scott Gutschewski
    Blaine Hale, Jr.
    Tim Wilkinson

    No 1 player PGA TOUR University (current year)
    Michael Thorbjornsen

    Reshuffle within categories 37-44
    Kevin Tway
    Martin Trainer
    Wesley Bryan
    Patton Kizzire
    Kelly Kraft

    # Latest medical extension information can be found here.

