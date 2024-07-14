PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Points and payouts: Harry Hall earns $720,000, 300 FedExCup points at ISCO Championship

2 Min Read

Golfbet News

    Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf

    For the second consecutive edition of the ISCO Championship – and for the third time in its last four – the tournament yielded a first-time winner in a playoff.

    But this wasn’t a conventional playoff. It consisted of five golfers with a combined zero PGA TOUR victories. Ultimately, Harry Hall emerged with the title on the third hole in overtime – and with a chip-in birdie across the green on the par-3 ninth hole no less.

    The Englishman joins fellow Europeans Seamus Power of Ireland (2021) and Vincent Norrman of Sweden (2023) as breakthrough champions in playoffs at Keene Trace Golf Club. Hall posted 22-under 266 in regulation.

    Hall is the 10th first-time winner of 32 completed PGA TOUR events in 2024. In addition to 300 FedExCup points and $720,000.00, he earned exemptions into the 2025 editions of The Sentry, THE PLAYERS Championship and the PGA Championship. He’s also now exempt as a member in the winners category through 2026.

    That Hall was just +4500 to prevail pre-tournament at BetMGM looks like a misprint, but the ISCO Championship is an Additional Event co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour. While 156 golfers were doing battle at the Genesis Scottish Open, another 156 who didn’t qualify for the co-sanctioned PGA TOUR stop at The Renaissance Club were in play south of Lexington, Kentucky. Hall was tied for 13th-shortest odds to win and eight who were shorter also entered the week as non-winners.

    Pierceson Coody (+6000) and Matt NeSmith (+10000) pushed Hall to the third playoff hole after the trio matched pars on the first two. Rico Hoey (+3300) and Zac Blair (+8000) were eliminated with bogeys on the first hole.

    Tournament favorite Luke Clanton (+900) – still an amateur by the way – never challenged en route to a share of 37th place.

    NOTE: Points and Payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.

    POSITIONGOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)SCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
    P1Harry Hall (+4500)266/ -22300.000$720,000.00
    P2Zac Blair (+8000)266/ -22103.750$268,000.00
    P2Pierceson Coody (+6000)266/ -22103.750$268,000.00
    P2Rico Hoey (+3300)266/ -22103.750$268,000.00
    P2Matt NeSmith (+10000)266/ -22103.750$268,000.00
    T6Sam Bairstow (+9000)268/ -20n/a (non-member)$130,500.00
    T6S.Y. Noh (+17500)268/ -2052.500$130,500.00
    T6Neal Shipley (+4500)268/ -20n/a (non-member)$130,500.00
    T6Ben Taylor (+40000)268/ -2052.500$130,500.00
    T10Lanto Griffin (+12500)269/ -1935.200$93,000.00
    T10Chan Kim (+2800)269/ -1935.200$93,000.00
    T10Chez Reavie (+15000)269/ -1935.200$93,000.00
    T10Johannes Veerman (+9000)269/ -19n/a (non-member)$93,000.00
    T10Brandon Wu (+12500)269/ -1935.200$93,000.00
    15Patrick Fishburn (+6600)270/ -1830.500$73,000.00
    T16Angel Hidalgo Portillo (+12500)271/ -17n/a (non-member)$61,000.00
    T16Mac Meissner (+3000)271/ -1729.000$61,000.00
    T16Max Rottluff (+40000)271/ -17n/a (non-member)$61,000.00
    T16Adrien Saddier (+10000)271/ -17n/a (non-member)$61,000.00
    T16Andy Sullivan (+12500)271/ -17n/a (non-member)$61,000.00
    T21Cody Gribble (+40000)272/ -1624.889$43,600.00
    T21Ryan Moore (+6600)272/ -1624.889$43,600.00
    T21Austin Smotherman (+15000)272/ -1624.889$43,600.00
    T21Callum Tarren (+20000)272/ -1624.889$43,600.00
    T25Matthis Besard (+17500)273/ -15n/a (non-member)$30,733.33
    T25Kevin Chappell (+15000)273/ -1519.756$30,733.33
    T25Spencer Cross (+3000)273/ -15n/a (non-member)$30,733.33
    T25William McGirt (+50000)273/ -1519.756$30,733.33
    T25Henrik Norlander (+10000)273/ -1519.756$30,733.33
    T25Sam Ryder (+5000)273/ -1519.756$30,733.33
    T31Jacques Kruyswijk (+30000)274/ -14n/a (non-member)$23,400.00
    T31Ryan McCormick (+12500)274/ -1414.311$23,400.00
    T31Cooper Musselman (+50000)274/ -14n/a (non-member)$23,400.00
    T31Andrea Pavan (+8000)274/ -14n/a (non-member)$23,400.00
    T31Ben Silverman (+3300)274/ -1414.311$23,400.00
    T31Dylan Wu (+4500)274/ -1414.311$23,400.00
    T37Ricardo Gouveia (+30000)275/ -13n/a (non-member)$17,400.00
    T37Russell Knox (+17500)275/ -139.645$17,400.00
    T37David Lipsky (+12500)275/ -139.645$17,400.00
    T37Alex Smalley (+6600)275/ -139.645$17,400.00
    T37Hayden Springer (+4000)275/ -139.645$17,400.00
    T37Tom Vaillant (+12500)275/ -13n/a (non-member)$17,400.00
    T37Fabrizio Zanotti (+15000)275/ -13n/a (non-member)$17,400.00
    T37Luke Clanton - a (+900)275/ -13n/a (non-member)n/a (amateur)
    T45MJ Daffue (+30000)276/ -126.222$12,632.00
    T45Lukas Nemecz (+25000)276/ -12n/a (non-member)$12,632.00
    T45Chad Ramey (+8000)276/ -126.222$12,632.00
    T45J.J. Spaun (+3300)276/ -126.222$12,632.00
    T45Kevin Tway (+9000)276/ -126.222$12,632.00
    T50Jonathan Byrd (+30000)277/ -114.978$10,306.67
    T50Patton Kizzire (+6000)277/ -114.978$10,306.67
    T50Francesco Laporta (+30000)277/ -11n/a (non-member)$10,306.67
    T53Roger Sloan (+15000)278/ -104.200$9,720.00
    T53Brandt Snedeker (+40000)278/ -104.200$9,720.00
    T55Sebastian Friedrichsen (+35000)279/ -9n/a (non-member)$9,360.00
    T55S.H. Kim (+5000)279/ -93.547$9,360.00
    T55Marcus Kinhult (+12500)279/ -9n/a (non-member)$9,360.00
    T55Andrew Wilson (+12500)279/ -9n/a (non-member)$9,360.00
    T59Aaron Baddeley (+10000)280/ -83.049$9,040.00
    T59Hayden Buckley (+6600)280/ -83.049$9,040.00
    T59Nick Hardy (+6600)280/ -83.049$9,040.00
    T59Troy Merritt (+5500)280/ -83.049$9,040.00
    63Garrick Higgo (+10000)281/ -72.780$8,840.00
    T64Bill Haas (+17500)282/ -62.489$8,680.00
    T64James Hahn (+20000)282/ -62.489$8,680.00
    T64Kevin Kisner (+40000)282/ -62.489$8,680.00
    67Paul Barjon (+30000)284/ -42.240$8,520.00

    Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.

