Points and payouts: Harry Hall earns $720,000, 300 FedExCup points at ISCO Championship
2 Min Read
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
For the second consecutive edition of the ISCO Championship – and for the third time in its last four – the tournament yielded a first-time winner in a playoff.
But this wasn’t a conventional playoff. It consisted of five golfers with a combined zero PGA TOUR victories. Ultimately, Harry Hall emerged with the title on the third hole in overtime – and with a chip-in birdie across the green on the par-3 ninth hole no less.
The Englishman joins fellow Europeans Seamus Power of Ireland (2021) and Vincent Norrman of Sweden (2023) as breakthrough champions in playoffs at Keene Trace Golf Club. Hall posted 22-under 266 in regulation.
Hall is the 10th first-time winner of 32 completed PGA TOUR events in 2024. In addition to 300 FedExCup points and $720,000.00, he earned exemptions into the 2025 editions of The Sentry, THE PLAYERS Championship and the PGA Championship. He’s also now exempt as a member in the winners category through 2026.
That Hall was just +4500 to prevail pre-tournament at BetMGM looks like a misprint, but the ISCO Championship is an Additional Event co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour. While 156 golfers were doing battle at the Genesis Scottish Open, another 156 who didn’t qualify for the co-sanctioned PGA TOUR stop at The Renaissance Club were in play south of Lexington, Kentucky. Hall was tied for 13th-shortest odds to win and eight who were shorter also entered the week as non-winners.
Pierceson Coody (+6000) and Matt NeSmith (+10000) pushed Hall to the third playoff hole after the trio matched pars on the first two. Rico Hoey (+3300) and Zac Blair (+8000) were eliminated with bogeys on the first hole.
Tournament favorite Luke Clanton (+900) – still an amateur by the way – never challenged en route to a share of 37th place.
NOTE: Points and Payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.
|POSITION
|GOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|P1
|Harry Hall (+4500)
|266/ -22
|300.000
|$720,000.00
|P2
|Zac Blair (+8000)
|266/ -22
|103.750
|$268,000.00
|P2
|Pierceson Coody (+6000)
|266/ -22
|103.750
|$268,000.00
|P2
|Rico Hoey (+3300)
|266/ -22
|103.750
|$268,000.00
|P2
|Matt NeSmith (+10000)
|266/ -22
|103.750
|$268,000.00
|T6
|Sam Bairstow (+9000)
|268/ -20
|n/a (non-member)
|$130,500.00
|T6
|S.Y. Noh (+17500)
|268/ -20
|52.500
|$130,500.00
|T6
|Neal Shipley (+4500)
|268/ -20
|n/a (non-member)
|$130,500.00
|T6
|Ben Taylor (+40000)
|268/ -20
|52.500
|$130,500.00
|T10
|Lanto Griffin (+12500)
|269/ -19
|35.200
|$93,000.00
|T10
|Chan Kim (+2800)
|269/ -19
|35.200
|$93,000.00
|T10
|Chez Reavie (+15000)
|269/ -19
|35.200
|$93,000.00
|T10
|Johannes Veerman (+9000)
|269/ -19
|n/a (non-member)
|$93,000.00
|T10
|Brandon Wu (+12500)
|269/ -19
|35.200
|$93,000.00
|15
|Patrick Fishburn (+6600)
|270/ -18
|30.500
|$73,000.00
|T16
|Angel Hidalgo Portillo (+12500)
|271/ -17
|n/a (non-member)
|$61,000.00
|T16
|Mac Meissner (+3000)
|271/ -17
|29.000
|$61,000.00
|T16
|Max Rottluff (+40000)
|271/ -17
|n/a (non-member)
|$61,000.00
|T16
|Adrien Saddier (+10000)
|271/ -17
|n/a (non-member)
|$61,000.00
|T16
|Andy Sullivan (+12500)
|271/ -17
|n/a (non-member)
|$61,000.00
|T21
|Cody Gribble (+40000)
|272/ -16
|24.889
|$43,600.00
|T21
|Ryan Moore (+6600)
|272/ -16
|24.889
|$43,600.00
|T21
|Austin Smotherman (+15000)
|272/ -16
|24.889
|$43,600.00
|T21
|Callum Tarren (+20000)
|272/ -16
|24.889
|$43,600.00
|T25
|Matthis Besard (+17500)
|273/ -15
|n/a (non-member)
|$30,733.33
|T25
|Kevin Chappell (+15000)
|273/ -15
|19.756
|$30,733.33
|T25
|Spencer Cross (+3000)
|273/ -15
|n/a (non-member)
|$30,733.33
|T25
|William McGirt (+50000)
|273/ -15
|19.756
|$30,733.33
|T25
|Henrik Norlander (+10000)
|273/ -15
|19.756
|$30,733.33
|T25
|Sam Ryder (+5000)
|273/ -15
|19.756
|$30,733.33
|T31
|Jacques Kruyswijk (+30000)
|274/ -14
|n/a (non-member)
|$23,400.00
|T31
|Ryan McCormick (+12500)
|274/ -14
|14.311
|$23,400.00
|T31
|Cooper Musselman (+50000)
|274/ -14
|n/a (non-member)
|$23,400.00
|T31
|Andrea Pavan (+8000)
|274/ -14
|n/a (non-member)
|$23,400.00
|T31
|Ben Silverman (+3300)
|274/ -14
|14.311
|$23,400.00
|T31
|Dylan Wu (+4500)
|274/ -14
|14.311
|$23,400.00
|T37
|Ricardo Gouveia (+30000)
|275/ -13
|n/a (non-member)
|$17,400.00
|T37
|Russell Knox (+17500)
|275/ -13
|9.645
|$17,400.00
|T37
|David Lipsky (+12500)
|275/ -13
|9.645
|$17,400.00
|T37
|Alex Smalley (+6600)
|275/ -13
|9.645
|$17,400.00
|T37
|Hayden Springer (+4000)
|275/ -13
|9.645
|$17,400.00
|T37
|Tom Vaillant (+12500)
|275/ -13
|n/a (non-member)
|$17,400.00
|T37
|Fabrizio Zanotti (+15000)
|275/ -13
|n/a (non-member)
|$17,400.00
|T37
|Luke Clanton - a (+900)
|275/ -13
|n/a (non-member)
|n/a (amateur)
|T45
|MJ Daffue (+30000)
|276/ -12
|6.222
|$12,632.00
|T45
|Lukas Nemecz (+25000)
|276/ -12
|n/a (non-member)
|$12,632.00
|T45
|Chad Ramey (+8000)
|276/ -12
|6.222
|$12,632.00
|T45
|J.J. Spaun (+3300)
|276/ -12
|6.222
|$12,632.00
|T45
|Kevin Tway (+9000)
|276/ -12
|6.222
|$12,632.00
|T50
|Jonathan Byrd (+30000)
|277/ -11
|4.978
|$10,306.67
|T50
|Patton Kizzire (+6000)
|277/ -11
|4.978
|$10,306.67
|T50
|Francesco Laporta (+30000)
|277/ -11
|n/a (non-member)
|$10,306.67
|T53
|Roger Sloan (+15000)
|278/ -10
|4.200
|$9,720.00
|T53
|Brandt Snedeker (+40000)
|278/ -10
|4.200
|$9,720.00
|T55
|Sebastian Friedrichsen (+35000)
|279/ -9
|n/a (non-member)
|$9,360.00
|T55
|S.H. Kim (+5000)
|279/ -9
|3.547
|$9,360.00
|T55
|Marcus Kinhult (+12500)
|279/ -9
|n/a (non-member)
|$9,360.00
|T55
|Andrew Wilson (+12500)
|279/ -9
|n/a (non-member)
|$9,360.00
|T59
|Aaron Baddeley (+10000)
|280/ -8
|3.049
|$9,040.00
|T59
|Hayden Buckley (+6600)
|280/ -8
|3.049
|$9,040.00
|T59
|Nick Hardy (+6600)
|280/ -8
|3.049
|$9,040.00
|T59
|Troy Merritt (+5500)
|280/ -8
|3.049
|$9,040.00
|63
|Garrick Higgo (+10000)
|281/ -7
|2.780
|$8,840.00
|T64
|Bill Haas (+17500)
|282/ -6
|2.489
|$8,680.00
|T64
|James Hahn (+20000)
|282/ -6
|2.489
|$8,680.00
|T64
|Kevin Kisner (+40000)
|282/ -6
|2.489
|$8,680.00
|67
|Paul Barjon (+30000)
|284/ -4
|2.240
|$8,520.00
For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today
Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.