Points and payouts: Harry Hall earns $720,000, 300 FedExCup points at ISCO Championship

That Hall was just +4500 to prevail pre-tournament at BetMGM looks like a misprint, but the ISCO Championship is an Additional Event co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour. While 156 golfers were doing battle at the Genesis Scottish Open, another 156 who didn’t qualify for the co-sanctioned PGA TOUR stop at The Renaissance Club were in play south of Lexington, Kentucky. Hall was tied for 13th-shortest odds to win and eight who were shorter also entered the week as non-winners.