Tiny course in Canada produces big duo at Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Their success is due not just to complementary skill sets but also familiarity. The duo went to different high schools, but they’ve known each other since they were about 12. Hadwin, whose father Gerry worked at Ledgeview, is one year older than Taylor. They have homes about 15 minutes away from each other in Scottsdale. (Taylor spends a lot of time back in Abbotsford with wife Andie and their two kids – Charlie and Harper – while Hadwin and wife Jessica and daughter Maddox have another home in Jessica’s hometown of Wichita, Kansas.)