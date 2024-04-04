Who’s playing together at Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele. Two world top-10 players and frequent Ryder Cup/Presidents Cup partners will run it back at the Zurich, where they won in 2022 and finished fourth a year ago.

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry . The Irishmen will play together at the Zurich for the first time. Lowry has played three team iterations of the Zurich, most recently in 2022, while McIlroy will make his tournament debut.

Will Zalatoris and Sahith Theegala. The ball-striking maestro Zalatoris will pair with short-game artist Theegala, in what could be a complementary match made in golf heaven. Zalatoris finished fourth in 2022 alongside Davis Riley, while Theegala played with Beau Hossler and Justin Suh in the last two years respectively.

Collin Morikawa and Kurt Kitayama. Two-time major winner Morikawa will team with Kitayama, who earned his first TOUR title at last year’s Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. The two often play “Call of Duty” together as well.

Pierceson Coody and Parker Coody. The twins, both 2022 University of Texas graduates, earned their TOUR cards together via the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour. They were paired together for the first time on TOUR at last month’s Texas Children’s Houston Open, becoming the first twin pros on record to be grouped together on TOUR .

Rasmus Højgaard and Nicolai Højgaard. The twins will pair together for the first time at the Zurich; Nicolai competed in 2023 alongside Thorbjørn Olesen. Nicolai earned his TOUR card last fall via top-125 non-member FedExCup points; Rasmus competes on the DP World Tour full-time.

Davis Riley and Nick Hardy. The duo shared their first TOUR title together at last year’s Zurich Classic, and they’ll look to successfully defend that title. Riley and Hardy are longtime friends dating back to junior golf days.