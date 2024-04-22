Odds Outlook: Duo of Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele back for more success in The Big Easy

Playing for the fourth consecutive season, Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele (+450), champions of the 2022 edition, will look to become the first duo to win this event twice. Already holding the record for Four-ball performance (59; Round 1, 2022), the U.S. teammates returned last year to tie the Foursomes record on 63. Partners in Ryder Cups and Presidents Cups, the familiarity produces annually in New Orleans, regardless of format. Entering the week, Cantlay picked up his best check of the season with T3 at the RBC Heritage, while Schauffele has posted top-10 paydays in eight of his last 11 on TOUR, highlighted by T2 at THE PLAYERS Championship, another Pete Dye track. The summer of 2022 was the last time these two won individually, and they kicked it off with a victory at TPC Louisiana.