'Tour Through Time': Celerate the first 50 years of THE PLAYERS Championship
Celebrate the 50th anniversary of THE PLAYERS Championship with “Tour Through Time” presented by Morgan Stanley. This augmented reality (AR) experience allows fans to experience nine legendary moments from THE PLAYERS Championship directly on their mobile devices, on site at the event or at home.
From an incredible eagle to a putt that was “better than most,” relive the first 50 years of THE PLAYERS Championship. The experience is hosted by Morgan Stanley ambassador and PGA TOUR professional Justin Rose, who provides exclusive narration and stories for each moment spanning half a century of the championship, from 1974 at Atlanta Country Club to 2023 at TPC Sawgrass.
Fans attending in person will have the opportunity to scan and view highlights on the course, and they will have access to the Morgan Stanley Fan Experience Tent where they may qualify for an exclusive 50th anniversary keepsake.
To visit the experience from home visit tourthroughtime.pgatour.com.