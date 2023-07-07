PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Inside the Field: Genesis Scottish Open

    The Genesis Scottish Open takes place at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland from July 13-16. The final spot will go to the winner of the John Deere Classic if not already exempt. Scroll below for the field list and updates.

    Top 30 on prior season's FedExCup
    Rory McIlroy
    Scottie Scheffler
    Sungjae Im
    Xander Schauffele
    Justin Thomas
    Max Homa
    Patrick Cantlay
    Tom Hoge
    Jordan Spieth
    Matt Fitzpatrick
    Viktor Hovland
    J.T. Poston
    Billy Horschel
    Brian Harman
    Sam Burns
    Adam Scott
    Corey Conners
    K.H. Lee
    Sahith Theegala
    Scott Stallings
    Shane Lowry
    Current FedExCup leaders
    Wyndham Clark
    Nick Taylor
    Tyrrell Hatton
    Kurt Kitayama
    Rickie Fowler
    Tom Kim
    Justin Rose
    Seamus Power
    Tommy Fleetwood
    Andrew Putnam
    Mackenzie Hughes
    Eric Cole
    Taylor Montgomery
    Brandon Wu
    Thomas Detry
    Patrick Rodgers
    Davis Riley
    Alex Smalley
    Byeong Hun An
    Austin Eckroat
    Ben Taylor
    Mark Hubbard
    Keith Mitchell
    Sam Ryder
    Aaron Rai
    Ben Griffin
    Matt Wallace
    S.H. Kim
    Danny Willett
    Lee Hodges
    Harry Hall
    Joseph Bramlett
    Cam Davis
    Robby Shelton
    Michael Kim
    Garrick Higgo
    David Lingmerth
    Zac Blair
    Will Gordon
    Gary Woodland
    Callum Tarren
    Christiaan Bezuidenhout
    Andrew Novak
    Ben Martin
    Dylan Wu
    Aaron Baddeley
    Kevin Yu
    C.T. Pan
    Luke List
    Jimmy Walker
    Harrison Endycott
    Vincent Norrman
    Sponsor exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
    Charley Hoffman
    DP World Tour Eligibility (75 players from ranking)
    Francesco Molinari
    Victor Perez
    Min Woo Lee
    Daniel Hillier
    Thriston Lawrence
    Dale Whitnell
    Pablo Larrazabal
    Tom McKibbin
    Simon Forsström
    Adrian Meronk
    Lucas Herbert
    Jorge Campillo
    Marcel Siem
    Thorbjørn Olesen
    Ockert Strydom
    Daniel Gavins
    Jordan Smith
    Yannik Paul
    Adrian Otaegui
    Ryan Fox
    Guido Migliozzi
    Robert MacIntyre
    Oliver Wilson
    Maximilian Kieffer
    Callum Shinkwin
    Sean Crocker
    Richie Ramsay
    Haotong Li
    Kalle Samooja
    Adria Arnaus
    Ewen Ferguson
    Ashun Wu
    Nicolai Hojgaard
    Rafa Cabrera Bello
    Rasmus Hojgaard
    Sami Valimaki
    Nicolas Colsaerts
    Nick Bachem
    Matthew Baldwin
    Antoine Rozner
    Dan Bradbury
    Calum Hill
    Padraig Harrington
    Thomas Bjørn
    Luke Donald
    Alex Noren
    Hurly Long
    Connor Syme
    Shubhankar Sharma
    Gavin Kyle Green
    Oliver Bekker
    Matthieu Pavon
    Richard Mansell
    Sebastian Soderberg
    Joakim Lagergren
    Eddie Pepperell
    Romain Langasque
    David Law
    Marcel Schneider
    Paul Waring
    Fabrizio Zanotti
    Scott Jamieson
    Tapio Pulkkanen
    Edoardo Molinari
    Zander Lombard
    Marcus Armitage
    Ross Fisher
    George Coetzee
    Matthew Southgate
    Matthew Jordan
    Justin Walters
    Wil Besseling
    Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
    Chase Hanna
    Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
    Ludvig Aberg
    Grant Forrest
    KPGA-allocated spots (3)
    Yeongsu Kim
    Yoseop Seo
    Bio Kim

    The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based off the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.

    Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.

    * = If all prior year Korn Ferry Tour graduates are eligible for event, exemptions become unrestricted

    # = Latest medical extension information can be found here.

    $ = Category breakdown can be found here.

