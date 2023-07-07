Inside the Field: Genesis Scottish Open
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The Genesis Scottish Open takes place at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland from July 13-16. The final spot will go to the winner of the John Deere Classic if not already exempt. Scroll below for the field list and updates.
|Top 30 on prior season's FedExCup
|Rory McIlroy
|Scottie Scheffler
|Sungjae Im
|Xander Schauffele
|Justin Thomas
|Max Homa
|Patrick Cantlay
|Tom Hoge
|Jordan Spieth
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Viktor Hovland
|J.T. Poston
|Billy Horschel
|Brian Harman
|Sam Burns
|Adam Scott
|Corey Conners
|K.H. Lee
|Sahith Theegala
|Scott Stallings
|Shane Lowry
|Current FedExCup leaders
|Wyndham Clark
|Nick Taylor
|Tyrrell Hatton
|Kurt Kitayama
|Rickie Fowler
|Tom Kim
|Justin Rose
|Seamus Power
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Andrew Putnam
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Eric Cole
|Taylor Montgomery
|Brandon Wu
|Thomas Detry
|Patrick Rodgers
|Davis Riley
|Alex Smalley
|Byeong Hun An
|Austin Eckroat
|Ben Taylor
|Mark Hubbard
|Keith Mitchell
|Sam Ryder
|Aaron Rai
|Ben Griffin
|Matt Wallace
|S.H. Kim
|Danny Willett
|Lee Hodges
|Harry Hall
|Joseph Bramlett
|Cam Davis
|Robby Shelton
|Michael Kim
|Garrick Higgo
|David Lingmerth
|Zac Blair
|Will Gordon
|Gary Woodland
|Callum Tarren
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Andrew Novak
|Ben Martin
|Dylan Wu
|Aaron Baddeley
|Kevin Yu
|C.T. Pan
|Luke List
|Jimmy Walker
|Harrison Endycott
|Vincent Norrman
|Sponsor exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
|Charley Hoffman
|DP World Tour Eligibility (75 players from ranking)
|Francesco Molinari
|Victor Perez
|Min Woo Lee
|Daniel Hillier
|Thriston Lawrence
|Dale Whitnell
|Pablo Larrazabal
|Tom McKibbin
|Simon Forsström
|Adrian Meronk
|Lucas Herbert
|Jorge Campillo
|Marcel Siem
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|Ockert Strydom
|Daniel Gavins
|Jordan Smith
|Yannik Paul
|Adrian Otaegui
|Ryan Fox
|Guido Migliozzi
|Robert MacIntyre
|Oliver Wilson
|Maximilian Kieffer
|Callum Shinkwin
|Sean Crocker
|Richie Ramsay
|Haotong Li
|Kalle Samooja
|Adria Arnaus
|Ewen Ferguson
|Ashun Wu
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|Sami Valimaki
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|Nick Bachem
|Matthew Baldwin
|Antoine Rozner
|Dan Bradbury
|Calum Hill
|Padraig Harrington
|Thomas Bjørn
|Luke Donald
|Alex Noren
|Hurly Long
|Connor Syme
|Shubhankar Sharma
|Gavin Kyle Green
|Oliver Bekker
|Matthieu Pavon
|Richard Mansell
|Sebastian Soderberg
|Joakim Lagergren
|Eddie Pepperell
|Romain Langasque
|David Law
|Marcel Schneider
|Paul Waring
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|Scott Jamieson
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|Edoardo Molinari
|Zander Lombard
|Marcus Armitage
|Ross Fisher
|George Coetzee
|Matthew Southgate
|Matthew Jordan
|Justin Walters
|Wil Besseling
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
|Chase Hanna
|Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
|Ludvig Aberg
|Grant Forrest
|KPGA-allocated spots (3)
|Yeongsu Kim
|Yoseop Seo
|Bio Kim
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based off the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
* = If all prior year Korn Ferry Tour graduates are eligible for event, exemptions become unrestricted
# = Latest medical extension information can be found here.
$ = Category breakdown can be found here.