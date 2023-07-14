Inside the Field: The Open Championship

Other players of note in the field include Mateo Fernandez de Olivera of Argentina, the record-breaking winner of the Latin America Amateur Championship in January, who'll be teeing it up on the same course where fellow Argentinian Roberto de Vicenzo became the first and only winner of the Claret Jug from his country in 1967. While there'll be no Tiger Woods at Royal Liverpool, there will be Tiger Christensen of Germany – the 19-year-old amateur who tied Alex Fitzpatrick in Final Qualifying. Fitzpatrick is the younger brother of 2022 U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick. Fun fact: Alex Fitzpatrick holed a bunker shot from his knees on the way to punching his ticket into the Open, carding rounds of 70 and 65 at West Lancshire Golf Club in Liverpool to secure one of five available spots.