15H AGO

Inside the Field: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Inside the Field

A look at who's playing at TPC San Antonio

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based off the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.

    Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.

    Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Scroll below for the Valero Texas Open field list as of Friday, March 24th at 5 p.m. ET.

    Winner of Masters Tournament (five-year exemption)
    Hideki Matsuyama
    Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)
    Si Woo Kim
    Winner of Open Championship (five-year exemption)
    Francesco Molinari
    Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational, Memorial Tournament and Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
    Tyrrell Hatton
    PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
    Cameron Champ
    Stewart Cink
    Cam Davis
    Tyler Duncan
    Rickie Fowler
    Brian Gay
    Lucas Glover
    Jim Herman
    Garrick Higgo
    Chris Kirk
    Matt Kuchar
    Martin Laird
    Andrew Landry
    Luke List
    Trey Mullinax
    Chad Ramey
    Chez Reavie
    J.J. Spaun
    Sepp Straka
    Robert Streb
    Nick Taylor
    Michael Thompson
    Brendon Todd
    Erik van Rooyen
    Richy Werenski
    Career money exemption
    Jason Dufner
    Ryan Moore
    Jimmy Walker
    Sponsor exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
    Luke Donald
    Padraig Harrington
    Sponsor exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
    Akshay Bhatia
    Pierceson Coody
    Cole Hammer
    Charley Hoffman
    Sponsor exemption (designated)
    Ryan Fox
    Kazuki Higa
    PGA Club Professional champion - 6 Events
    Jesse Mueller
    PGA Section champion\Player of the Year
    JJ Wood
    Past champion of respective event
    Corey Conners
    Kevin Chappell
    Life Member
    Davis Love III
    Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup
    Davis Riley
    Keith Mitchell
    Andrew Putnam
    Taylor Pendrith
    Christiaan Bezuidenhout
    Emiliano Grillo
    Troy Merritt
    Alex Noren
    Alex Smalley
    Lee Hodges
    Beau Hossler
    Brandon Wu
    Matthew NeSmith
    Adam Long
    Dylan Frittelli
    Ryan Palmer
    Adam Schenk
    Aaron Rai
    Stephan Jaeger
    Patrick Rodgers
    Russell Knox
    Kevin Streelman
    Mark Hubbard
    Peter Malnati
    Hayden Buckley
    Sam Ryder
    Nate Lashley
    James Hahn
    Greyson Sigg
    Scott Piercy
    Callum Tarren
    Max McGreevy
    Chesson Hadley
    Nick Watney
    Doug Ghim
    Kevin Tway
    Matthias Schwab
    Patton Kizzire
    Kramer Hickok
    Matt Wallace
    Austin Smotherman
    Justin Lower
    Doc Redman
    Kelly Kraft
    # Major medical extension
    Nick Hardy
    Kyle Stanley
    J.B. Holmes
    Zac Blair
    Korn Ferry Tour Points winners (The 25 and The Finals 25)
    Taylor Montgomery
    Thomas Detry
    Davis Thompson
    Ben Taylor
    Ben Griffin
    Robby Shelton
    S.H. Kim
    Joseph Bramlett
    Will Gordon
    Byeong Hun An
    David Lingmerth
    Harrison Endycott
    Ryan Armour
    Eric Cole
    Harry Hall
    Ben Martin
    Zecheng Dou
    Michael Kim
    Paul Haley II
    Henrik Norlander
    Matti Schmid
    Brent Grant
    Austin Cook
    Samuel Stevens
    Austin Eckroat
    Carl Yuan
    Brian Stuard
    Brice Garnett
    Tano Goya
    Kyle Westmoreland
    MJ Daffue
    Augusto Núñez
    Scott Harrington
    Vincent Norrman
    Trevor Werbylo
    Trevor Cone
    Brandon Matthews
    Kevin Roy
    Michael Gligic
    Carson Young
    Anders Albertson
    Nos. 126-150 on prior season's FedExCup Points List (reshuffled)
    Andrew Novak
    Harry Higgs

    * = If all prior year Korn Ferry Tour graduates are eligible for event, exemptions become unrestricted

    # = Latest medical extension information can be found here.

    $ = Category breakdown can be found here.