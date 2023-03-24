Inside the Field: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
A look at who's playing at TPC San Antonio
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based off the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Scroll below for the Valero Texas Open field list as of Friday, March 24th at 5 p.m. ET.
|Winner of Masters Tournament (five-year exemption)
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)
|Si Woo Kim
|Winner of Open Championship (five-year exemption)
|Francesco Molinari
|Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational, Memorial Tournament and Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
|Tyrrell Hatton
|PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
|Cameron Champ
|Stewart Cink
|Cam Davis
|Tyler Duncan
|Rickie Fowler
|Brian Gay
|Lucas Glover
|Jim Herman
|Garrick Higgo
|Chris Kirk
|Matt Kuchar
|Martin Laird
|Andrew Landry
|Luke List
|Trey Mullinax
|Chad Ramey
|Chez Reavie
|J.J. Spaun
|Sepp Straka
|Robert Streb
|Nick Taylor
|Michael Thompson
|Brendon Todd
|Erik van Rooyen
|Richy Werenski
|Career money exemption
|Jason Dufner
|Ryan Moore
|Jimmy Walker
|Sponsor exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
|Luke Donald
|Padraig Harrington
|Sponsor exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
|Akshay Bhatia
|Pierceson Coody
|Cole Hammer
|Charley Hoffman
|Sponsor exemption (designated)
|Ryan Fox
|Kazuki Higa
|PGA Club Professional champion - 6 Events
|Jesse Mueller
|PGA Section champion\Player of the Year
|JJ Wood
|Past champion of respective event
|Corey Conners
|Kevin Chappell
|Life Member
|Davis Love III
|Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup
|Davis Riley
|Keith Mitchell
|Andrew Putnam
|Taylor Pendrith
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Emiliano Grillo
|Troy Merritt
|Alex Noren
|Alex Smalley
|Lee Hodges
|Beau Hossler
|Brandon Wu
|Matthew NeSmith
|Adam Long
|Dylan Frittelli
|Ryan Palmer
|Adam Schenk
|Aaron Rai
|Stephan Jaeger
|Patrick Rodgers
|Russell Knox
|Kevin Streelman
|Mark Hubbard
|Peter Malnati
|Hayden Buckley
|Sam Ryder
|Nate Lashley
|James Hahn
|Greyson Sigg
|Scott Piercy
|Callum Tarren
|Max McGreevy
|Chesson Hadley
|Nick Watney
|Doug Ghim
|Kevin Tway
|Matthias Schwab
|Patton Kizzire
|Kramer Hickok
|Matt Wallace
|Austin Smotherman
|Justin Lower
|Doc Redman
|Kelly Kraft
|# Major medical extension
|Nick Hardy
|Kyle Stanley
|J.B. Holmes
|Zac Blair
|Korn Ferry Tour Points winners (The 25 and The Finals 25)
|Taylor Montgomery
|Thomas Detry
|Davis Thompson
|Ben Taylor
|Ben Griffin
|Robby Shelton
|S.H. Kim
|Joseph Bramlett
|Will Gordon
|Byeong Hun An
|David Lingmerth
|Harrison Endycott
|Ryan Armour
|Eric Cole
|Harry Hall
|Ben Martin
|Zecheng Dou
|Michael Kim
|Paul Haley II
|Henrik Norlander
|Matti Schmid
|Brent Grant
|Austin Cook
|Samuel Stevens
|Austin Eckroat
|Carl Yuan
|Brian Stuard
|Brice Garnett
|Tano Goya
|Kyle Westmoreland
|MJ Daffue
|Augusto Núñez
|Scott Harrington
|Vincent Norrman
|Trevor Werbylo
|Trevor Cone
|Brandon Matthews
|Kevin Roy
|Michael Gligic
|Carson Young
|Anders Albertson
|Nos. 126-150 on prior season's FedExCup Points List (reshuffled)
|Andrew Novak
|Harry Higgs
* = If all prior year Korn Ferry Tour graduates are eligible for event, exemptions become unrestricted
# = Latest medical extension information can be found here.
$ = Category breakdown can be found here.