Inside the Field: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based off the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Scroll below for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field list as of Friday, January 27th at 5 p.m. ET.
Winner of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am Tom Hoge Ted Potter, Jr. Nick Taylor
Winner of The U.S. Open (five-year exemption)Matt Fitzpatrick
Sponsor exemption (members not otherwise exempt)Geoff Ogilvy D.A. Points
Winner of World Golf Championships event (three-year exemption)Kevin Kisner
PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)Ryan Brehm Joel Dahmen Brian Gay Lucas Glover Lanto Griffin Garrick Higgo Viktor Hovland Matt Kuchar Andrew Landry Trey Mullinax Seamus Power Chad Ramey Jordan Spieth Brendon Todd Erik van Rooyen Richy Werenski
Commissioner exemptionMarcel Siem
Top 125 on prior season's FedExCupDavis Riley Denny McCarthy Maverick McNealy Keith Mitchell Kurt Kitayama Andrew Putnam Taylor Pendrith Troy Merritt Taylor Moore Alex Smalley Beau Hossler Brandon Wu Matthew NeSmith Adam Long Dylan Frittelli Ryan Palmer David Lipsky Adam Schenk Russell Knox Kevin Streelman Mark Hubbard Peter Malnati Nate Lashley James Hahn Greyson Sigg Scott Piercy Callum Tarren Max McGreevy Chesson Hadley Nick Watney Doug Ghim Kevin Tway Matthias Schwab Austin Smotherman Justin Lower Doc Redman Danny Willett Kelly Kraft
Korn Ferry Tour Points winners (The 25 and The Finals 25)Justin Suh
Nos. 126-150 on prior season's FedExCup Points List (reshuffled)Harry Higgs Satoshi Kodaira Andrew Novak Cameron Percy Charley Hoffman Dylan Wu Jonathan Byrd Martin Trainer Hank Lebioda Bill Haas
Beyond No. 150 on prior season's FedExCup Points ListLuke Donald Vaughn Taylor Sung Kang Kevin Chappell Grayson Murray Tommy Gainey Wesley Bryan
* = If all prior year Korn Ferry Tour graduates are eligible for event, exemptions become unrestricted
# = Latest medical extension information can be found here.
$ = Category breakdown can be found here.