Horses for Courses: Distance still key factor at renovated Detroit Golf Club
4 Min Read
DraftKings odds: Players to watch at Rocket Classic
Players in Article
Players in This Article
There are just two events remaining before the top 70 players in the FedExCup standings advance to the FedEx St. Jude Championship for the start of the FedExCup Playoffs. Before we say au revoir to Detroit Golf Club, we get our first look at a newly renovated golf course for this week’s Rocket Classic.
The club underwent a $16.1 million renovation over the past year, with architect Tyler Rae working to bring the North Course closer to Donald Ross’ original vision.
This was much more than a cosmetic facelift.
The project included rebuilt greens and fairways, restored bunkers, new tee boxes, improved drainage and installation of a modernized irrigation system. The large pond near the 14th hole was also removed.
The biggest change comes on the scorecard. Detroit Golf Club will now play as a par 70 instead of a par 72, with Nos. 7 and 17 converted into long par 4s. The course measures 7,328 yards, only 42 yards shorter than last year despite losing two par 5s.
Running with Rick: Best bets for Rocket Classic
That will change the final score to par, but it does not drastically change the type of golfer we are looking for.
Historically, this event has rewarded players who can dominate off the tee. Aldrich Potgieter's (+8000) breakthrough win last season is the most obvious example. Cam Davis (+35000) also won here twice and added finishes of T14 and T17 between those victories in 2021 and 2024.
The first and probably most important metric I will be looking at this week is driving distance.
Driving distance leaders this season (data via Betsperts)
- 1. Jesper Svensson
- 2. Michael Brennan
- 3. Aldrich Potgieter
- 4. Chris Gotterup
- 5. Christo Lamprecht
- 6. Nicolai Højgaard
Chris Gotterup (+1900) is easily one of the best fits for Detroit Golf Club. He is one of the longest drivers in the field, and he has finally turned that pure power into consistent PGA TOUR wins. Gotterup has already won three times this season, and it feels like he continues to get better as the year progresses.
Looking at the courses where he has won, it is clear that Gotterup has a type. His maiden PGA TOUR victory came at the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic, another course where the best drivers tend to create separation. He also won the Genesis Scottish Open, where success off the tee is not just about power, but the ability to control trajectory and shape shots in the wind.
Detroit is another place where Gotterup can lean on his biggest weapon. If he combines his elite driver with a hot putter, he could run away from this field.
In addition to driving prowess, there has also been a strong correlation with quality approach play.
Unlike in most weeks, I am looking at approach play as a whole rather than digging into specific proximity buckets. With two holes changing from par 5s to par 4s, new tee boxes and firmer fairways, the approach distribution could look different than it has in previous years.
Approach leaders over the last 24 rounds per player (data via Betsperts)
Best value on the board
Jake Knapp: First-Round Leader (+4500) | First-Round Top 20 Including Ties (+175)
There is one golfer in the field who ranks inside the top 10 in both driving distance and approach play, and that is Jake Knapp (+2500).
There was a belief entering the season that Knapp could win multiple times in 2026, but life is unfair. He dealt with a devastating personal loss and nagging injury that forced him to miss time and return without the sharpness he would have wanted.
The 3M Open gave us a glimpse of what Knapp can do at a course that rewards his strengths. He finished T13 in Minnesota but the week was defined by inconsistency. You knew an explosion was coming because the fuse was already lit. It finally arrived Sunday when he shot 28 on the back nine, made seven consecutive birdies and posted a final-round 62, the lowest round of the day.
Speaking of low rounds, Knapp owns the pre-renovation Detroit Golf Club course record with a 61 in the second round last year. The course has changed, but his ability to overpower it has not.
Knapp is one of the fastest starters in golf, and there is so much spark in his game that once he gets rolling, he can go insane. At +175, all we need is a first-round top 20 with ties included. The +4500 first-round leader ticket gives us a chance to capitalize if he finds another one of those nuclear rounds.
For resources related to problem gambling, call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.