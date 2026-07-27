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Stefano Mazzoli betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Stefano Mazzoli sinks 24-foot birdie putt to win at Corales Puntacana

Stefano Mazzoli sinks 24-foot birdie putt to win at Corales Puntacana

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Stefano Mazzoli has not competed in the Rocket Classic in the last five years. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 with hopes of making his mark in the 2026 Rocket Classic.

Latest odds for Mazzoli at the Rocket Classic.

At the Rocket Classic

  • This is Mazzoli's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Mazzoli's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenMC75-69+2--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana Championship167-69-66-66-20--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC73-69+2--

Mazzoli's recent performances

  • Mazzoli had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished first with a score of 20-under.
  • Mazzoli has an average of 0.046 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.190 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Mazzoli has averaged 0.506 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Mazzoli's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.0570.046
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.5700.459
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.234-0.189
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.2400.190
Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.6330.506

Mazzoli's advanced stats and rankings

  • Mazzoli has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.057 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.0 yards provides solid length off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mazzoli sports a 0.570 mark. He has hit 74.31% of Greens in Regulation.
  • On the greens, Mazzoli has delivered a 0.240 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 29.25 Putts Per Round, and he has broken par 25.69% of the time with a bogey avoidance rate of 13.19%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Mazzoli as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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1

Jackson Koivun
USA
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R4
-5

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1

USA
J. Koivun
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-25
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Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
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-22
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2

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-20
R4
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-20
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-7

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Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
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-20
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-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
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-4

-20

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