Ryan Gerard betting profile: Rocket Classic
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Ryan Gerard drains 9-foot putt for eagle on No. 7 at Genesis Scottish Open
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Ryan Gerard returns to the Rocket Classic, set to tee off at Detroit Golf Club from July 30-Aug. 2, 2026. Gerard looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 41st at 12-under.
Gerard's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T41
|67-68-68-73
|-12
|2023
|T56
|69-71-71-69
|-8
At the Rocket Classic
- In Gerard's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 41st after posting a score of 12-under.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Gerard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T9
|67-67-69-72
|-5
|156.000
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T26
|68-67-68-71
|-6
|31.750
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T44
|68-68-70-65
|-9
|16.500
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|P2
|67-69-72-68
|-12
|400.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T10
|64-67-68-72
|-9
|70.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T70
|69-72-73-73
|+7
|5.750
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T65
|71-72-76-69
|+4
|6.875
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T30
|72-72-69-70
|-5
|27.438
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|34
|65-69-67-70
|-17
|3.500
Gerard's recent performances
- Gerard has finished in the top five once and in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished second with a score of 12-under.
- Gerard has an average of 0.307 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.695 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Gerard has averaged 1.052 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gerard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|54
|0.189
|0.307
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|20
|0.452
|-0.071
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|128
|-0.208
|0.121
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|32
|0.339
|0.695
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|26
|0.773
|1.052
Gerard's advanced stats and rankings
- Gerard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.189 (54th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.4 yards ranked 77th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gerard sported a 0.452 mark that ranked 20th on TOUR. He ranked 64th with a 67.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Gerard delivered a 0.339 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 32nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 45th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.55, and he ranked 16th by breaking par 23.80% of the time.
- Gerard currently sits 18th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,426 points and ranks 26th with a 0.773 Strokes Gained: Total average.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gerard as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.