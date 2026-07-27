Ryan Gerard betting profile: Rocket Classic

Gerard has finished in the top five once and in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished second with a score of 12-under.

Gerard has an average of 0.307 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.695 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.