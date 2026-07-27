PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Ryan Gerard betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryan Gerard drains 9-foot putt for eagle on No. 7 at Genesis Scottish Open

Ryan Gerard drains 9-foot putt for eagle on No. 7 at Genesis Scottish Open

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Ryan Gerard returns to the Rocket Classic, set to tee off at Detroit Golf Club from July 30-Aug. 2, 2026. Gerard looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 41st at 12-under.

Latest odds for Gerard at the Rocket Classic.

Gerard's recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T4167-68-68-73-12
2023T5669-71-71-69-8

At the Rocket Classic

  • In Gerard's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 41st after posting a score of 12-under.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Gerard's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT967-67-69-72-5156.000
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT2668-67-68-71-631.750
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT4468-68-70-65-916.500
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC73-72+5--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayP267-69-72-68-12400.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT1064-67-68-72-970.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT7069-72-73-73+75.750
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT6571-72-76-69+46.875
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3072-72-69-70-527.438
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New Orleans3465-69-67-70-173.500

Gerard's recent performances

  • Gerard has finished in the top five once and in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished second with a score of 12-under.
  • Gerard has an average of 0.307 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.695 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Gerard has averaged 1.052 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Gerard's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee540.1890.307
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green200.452-0.071
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green128-0.2080.121
Average Strokes Gained: Putting320.3390.695
Average Strokes Gained: Total260.7731.052

Gerard's advanced stats and rankings

  • Gerard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.189 (54th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.4 yards ranked 77th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gerard sported a 0.452 mark that ranked 20th on TOUR. He ranked 64th with a 67.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Gerard delivered a 0.339 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 32nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 45th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.55, and he ranked 16th by breaking par 23.80% of the time.
  • Gerard currently sits 18th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,426 points and ranks 26th with a 0.773 Strokes Gained: Total average.

All stats in this article are accurate for Gerard as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
3H AGO
Jesper Svensson betting profile: Rocket Classic
Betting Profile
Image for article.
3H AGO
Johnny Keefer betting profile: Rocket Classic
Betting Profile
Image for article.
3H AGO
Dan Brown betting profile: Rocket Classic
Betting Profile
Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

-25

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-25
R4
-5

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-22
R4
-8

T3

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

-20

T3

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-20
R4
-7

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T3

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4

-20

T3

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-20
R4
-4
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW