Horses for Courses: Xander Schauffele has consistency needed for windy, difficult Shinnecock Hills

Now, before I give you my best value on the board, I want to share the results from the model I built. This is my main model, which does not factor in wind conditions. Some could view that as a positive, some could view that as a negative, but personally, I like to build secondary and tertiary models that directly correlate with the conditions and then compare them against each other. But for the bulk of my bets, this will be the model I lean on most.