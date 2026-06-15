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31M AGO

Ryan Gerard betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryan Gerard of the United States reacts after playing his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 31, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Ryan Gerard of the United States reacts after playing his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 31, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Ryan Gerard finished tied for 50th at 14-over in his most recent appearance at the U.S. Open in 2025. He'll tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club June 18-21 with hopes of improving upon his recent performances at this major championship.

Latest odds for Gerard at the U.S. Open.

Gerard's recent history at the U.S. Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T5072-74-69-79+14
2023T5669-70-76-73+8
2022MC74-73+7

At the U.S. Open

  • In Gerard's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of 14-over.
  • Gerard's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 50th at 14-over.
  • J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.

Gerard's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayP267-69-72-68-12400.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT1064-67-68-72-970.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT7069-72-73-73+75.750
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT6571-72-76-69+46.875
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3072-72-69-70-527.438
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New Orleans3465-69-67-70-173.500
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT3373-72-65-67-723.250
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT3872-72-68-77+123.000
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-66E--
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2773-68-73-71-339.000

Gerard's recent performances

  • Gerard has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished second with a score of 12-under.
  • Gerard has an average of -0.199 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.686 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Gerard has averaged 0.791 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Gerard's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee620.111-0.199
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green70.6730.686
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green145-0.316-0.428
Average Strokes Gained: Putting270.3670.732
Average Strokes Gained: Total220.8350.791

Gerard's advanced stats and rankings

  • Gerard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.111 (62nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.7 yards ranked 83rd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gerard sported a 0.673 mark that ranked seventh on TOUR. He ranked 29th with a 68.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Gerard delivered a 0.367 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 27th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 76th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.63, and he ranked ninth by breaking par 24.81% of the time.
  • Gerard has earned 1,221 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 16th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Gerard as of the start of the U.S. Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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