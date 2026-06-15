Ryan Gerard betting profile: U.S. Open

Gerard has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished second with a score of 12-under.

Gerard has an average of -0.199 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.686 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.