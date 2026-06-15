Ryan Gerard betting profile: U.S. Open
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Ryan Gerard of the United States reacts after playing his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 31, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Ryan Gerard finished tied for 50th at 14-over in his most recent appearance at the U.S. Open in 2025. He'll tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club June 18-21 with hopes of improving upon his recent performances at this major championship.
Gerard's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T50
|72-74-69-79
|+14
|2023
|T56
|69-70-76-73
|+8
|2022
|MC
|74-73
|+7
At the U.S. Open
- In Gerard's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of 14-over.
- Gerard's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 50th at 14-over.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Gerard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|P2
|67-69-72-68
|-12
|400.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T10
|64-67-68-72
|-9
|70.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T70
|69-72-73-73
|+7
|5.750
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T65
|71-72-76-69
|+4
|6.875
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T30
|72-72-69-70
|-5
|27.438
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|34
|65-69-67-70
|-17
|3.500
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T33
|73-72-65-67
|-7
|23.250
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T38
|72-72-68-77
|+1
|23.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-66
|E
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T27
|73-68-73-71
|-3
|39.000
Gerard's recent performances
- Gerard has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished second with a score of 12-under.
- Gerard has an average of -0.199 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.686 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Gerard has averaged 0.791 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gerard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|62
|0.111
|-0.199
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|7
|0.673
|0.686
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|145
|-0.316
|-0.428
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|27
|0.367
|0.732
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|22
|0.835
|0.791
Gerard's advanced stats and rankings
- Gerard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.111 (62nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.7 yards ranked 83rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gerard sported a 0.673 mark that ranked seventh on TOUR. He ranked 29th with a 68.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Gerard delivered a 0.367 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 27th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 76th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.63, and he ranked ninth by breaking par 24.81% of the time.
- Gerard has earned 1,221 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 16th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gerard as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.