Horses for Courses: Long-hitting Chris Gotterup great fit for Trump National Doral

Throughout this column, the profile has been clear. You need to be long off the tee while also gaining strokes with your driver. While those two metrics aren’t the only ones that matter, they are so important that they can almost overshadow the others. Gotterup does those so well. I mean, his entire game is underrated. He ranks first in driving distance and fifth in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee over his last 36 rounds. On approach, he sits 28th in the field overall, but from 175 yards and out, he’s inside the top 12.