The First Look: Texas Children's Houston Open

FIELD NOTES: Scottie Scheffler returns to action in Houston where he nearly converted a Sunday charge into a trophy. Scheffler, who finished T2 last year, already has a win this season but – by his standards of course – has struggled in the results column of late. Still, Scheffler has three top-five finishes so far this year and hasn’t finished outside the top 25 in his six starts so far. … Brooks Koepka is hoping his solid Florida effort will continue over to the golf course he had a hand in building. Koepka, who was the player consultant for Memorial Park Golf Course, has three top-20 finishes over three events in Florida including his first top 10 of the year at the Cognizant Classic. … Min Woo Lee is looking to become the first golfer to go back-to-back in Houston since Vijay Singh 20 years ago (Singh won in 2004-05). Lee has two top-10 finishes so far this season – both coming at Signature Events. … Chris Gotterup,Jake Knapp, Nico Echavarria Ryan Gerard are ranked in the top 20 in the FedExCup standings and teeing it up in Houston. … Sahith Theegala will go on an impressive adventure this week as he will tee it up alongside his Los Angeles Golf Club teammates at the SoFi Center in the TGL championship before heading to Houston. LAGC takes on Jupiter Links GC to try to win the SoFi Cup.