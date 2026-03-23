The First Look: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Min Woo Lee's winning highlights from Houston Open
Written by Adam Stanley
The PGA TOUR is trotting to Texas for a two-week stint in the Lone Star State, beginning with this week’s Texas Children’s Houston Open.
Min Woo Lee will defend his first PGA TOUR title but there will be a very solid group of chasers at Memorial Park – which is also set to host The Chevron Championship, the first major of the year on the LPGA Tour, in April.
Here’s everything else you need to know before play begins at the Texas Children’s Houston Open.
FIELD NOTES: Scottie Scheffler returns to action in Houston where he nearly converted a Sunday charge into a trophy. Scheffler, who finished T2 last year, already has a win this season but – by his standards of course – has struggled in the results column of late. Still, Scheffler has three top-five finishes so far this year and hasn’t finished outside the top 25 in his six starts so far. … Brooks Koepka is hoping his solid Florida effort will continue over to the golf course he had a hand in building. Koepka, who was the player consultant for Memorial Park Golf Course, has three top-20 finishes over three events in Florida including his first top 10 of the year at the Cognizant Classic. … Min Woo Lee is looking to become the first golfer to go back-to-back in Houston since Vijay Singh 20 years ago (Singh won in 2004-05). Lee has two top-10 finishes so far this season – both coming at Signature Events. … Chris Gotterup,Jake Knapp, Nico Echavarria Ryan Gerard are ranked in the top 20 in the FedExCup standings and teeing it up in Houston. … Sahith Theegala will go on an impressive adventure this week as he will tee it up alongside his Los Angeles Golf Club teammates at the SoFi Center in the TGL championship before heading to Houston. LAGC takes on Jupiter Links GC to try to win the SoFi Cup.
|HIGHEST-RANKED PLAYERS IN THE FIELD
|World Ranking
|FedExCup
|1. Scottie Scheffler
|6. Scottie Scheffler
|10. Chris Gotterup
|7. Chris Gotterup
|16. Ben Griffin
|8. Min Woo Lee
|20. Harris English
|13. Jake Knapp
|27. Ryan Gerard
|14. Nico Echavarria
|31. Min Woo Lee
|15. Ryan Gerard
|32. Shane Lowry
|22. Sahith Theegala
|33. Sam Burns
|23. Adam Scott
|35. Kurt Kitayama
|24. Kurt Kitayama
|36. Marco Penge
|27. Patrick Rodgers
SPONSOR EXEMPTIONS: Trey Mullinax, Bronson Burgoon, Cole Hammer and Mason Howell received sponsor invites for this week. … Hammer has one top-10 finish on the Korn Ferry Tour this season. This will be his fourth start at the Texas Children’s Houston Open. … Howell, who won the 2025 U.S. Amateur, will make his first PGA TOUR start of the year. He missed the cut at the U.S. Open last year along with The RSM Classic. … This marks the first start of the season for both Mullinax and Burgoon.
SIGNATURE EVENT STORYLINES: The next Signature Event on the schedule is the RBC Heritage. … The top-five FedExCup point earners in the Puerto Rico Open, Valspar Championship, Texas Children’s Houston Open and Valero Texas Open will earn spots in the RBC Heritage via the Aon Swing 5. … The top-10 FedExCup points earners through the Masters will earn spots in the RBC Heritage. … There were some huge moves in the Aon Swing 5 after the Valspar Championship with the whole of the five-ranked players jumping into the mix with their results in Tampa. David Lipsky, after his solo second at the Valspar Championship, now leads the way with Chandler Blanchet, Jordan Smith, Marco Penge and S.H. Kim also tops in the standings – although Kim leads Davis Thompson by less than one full point. Smith finished solo third at the Valspar while Penge was T4. … Jake Knapp remains on top of the Aon Next 10. Jordan Spieth, after his T11 at the Valspar, jumped into the No. 10 spot.
FEDEXCUP: Winner receives 500 FedExCup points.
COURSE: Memorial Park Golf Course, par 70, 7,475 yards. A municipal course that can trace its origins to 1912, it underwent a dramatic recent renovation in 2019 via Tom Doak before welcoming the PGA TOUR back after nearly 60 years. Holes were both lengthened and shortened, and trees and bunkers were removed and re-worked.
72-HOLE RECORD: 260, Min Woo Lee (2025)
18-HOLE RECORD: 62, Ron Streck (Round 3, 1981 at Woodlands CC), Fred Funk (Round 3, 1992 at TPC Woodlands)
- Golf Club of Houston record: 63, Johnson Wagner (Round 1, 2008), Adam Scott (Round 1, 2008), Jimmy Walker (Round 1, 2011), Phil Mickelson (Round 3, 2011), Scott Piercy (Round 1, 2015), Sung Kang (Round 2, 2017).
- Memorial Park Golf Course record: 62, Scottie Scheffler (Round 2, 2021 and Round 2, 2025), Tony Finau (Round 2, 2022 and Round 2, 2024), Gary Woodland (Round 4, 2025), Sami Valimaki (Round 4, 2025)
LAST TIME: Min Woo Lee broke through for his first PGA TOUR title, topping the hard-charging Gary Woodland and Scottie Scheffler in a drama-filled Sunday. He became the eighth golfer in TOUR history to make the Texas Children’s their first win. Lee shot a 3-under 67 on Sunday a year ago which was good enough – despite an ill-timed bogey on the 70th hole of the tournament – to hold off Woodland, who shot an 8-under 62 in the final round including going 4 under for his final four holes, and Scheffler, who shot a final-round 63.
Sami Valimaki, who also shot a final-round 62, finished in fourth alone, with a foursome of golfers tied for fifth including Rory McIlroy.
How to follow (all times ET)
Special programming alerts:
- Monday: "The Drop," 7 p.m., PGA TOUR Fast
- TGL Finals: Jupiter vs. Los Angeles GC
- Monday: Match 1, 9 p.m., ESPN2
- Tuesday: Match 2, 7 p.m., ESPN
- Tuesday*: Match 3, 9 p.m., ESPN, *if necessary
Television:
- Thursday-Friday: 3-7 p.m. (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App), 3-6 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:
- Thursday-Sunday: 8:15 a.m.-7 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams:
- Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group (Stream 2): New "Marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.
- Thursday-Friday: 1-7 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.