Horses for Courses: Ride former winners at TPC Deere Run

2022 champion, J.T. Poston (+3000), signed for 21-under and continued the tradition of winners posting 18-under or better since 2009. Opening with 62 in 2022, the low round of the day, the North Carolina native is the only player to have won the event in wire-to-wire fashion. A winner in his fifth start, he joins the club of eight of the last 10 champions who have won in five starts or fewer. Poston’s best payday before his victory was T64 on debut in 2017. Since winning, he cashed T6 in defense (-16) and T30 (-14) in 2024. His streak of rounds in the 60s is alive at 13 and counting.