Horses for Courses: Jordan Spieth looking for more birdies in hometown event

All four previous events at TPC Craig Ranch have produced winning scores of 23 under or better. THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson ranked in the top 10 in scoring average of the easiest courses on TOUR in all four editions, so I expect another shootout. The highest the 36-hole cut is 4-under, and rounds in the 60s are the requirement this week. The Bentgrass greens, which will not exceed 11.5 feet, will be in use for the final time before being replaced by Ultradwarf Bermuda putting surfaces for the 2026 event.