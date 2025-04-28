Lee Hodges betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 24: Lee Hodges of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee on day one of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on April 24, 2025 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Lee Hodges will tee off at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson from May 1-4, 2025. This tournament offers a purse of $9.9 million and presents another opportunity for Hodges to showcase his skills on the PGA TOUR.
Hodges' recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|71-71
|-2
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Hodges' most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Hodges' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-77
|-3
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T11
|68-69-66-65
|-12
|63.000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T57
|65-74-69-72
|-4
|5.100
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T33
|66-69-71-73
|-9
|24.214
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T9
|67-76-73-70
|-2
|67.833
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T34
|66-70-69-70
|-13
|18.000
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T10
|68-64-67-69
|-12
|63.667
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|T5
|69-63-69-67
|-14
|--
|Oct. 27, 2024
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|T16
|68-69-66-67
|-10
|--
Hodges' recent performances
- Hodges has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 14-under.
- Hodges has an average of -0.003 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.270 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hodges has averaged 0.798 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|83
|0.079
|-0.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|38
|0.410
|0.430
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|89
|0.023
|0.101
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|19
|0.507
|0.270
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|16
|1.019
|0.798
Hodges' advanced stats and rankings
- Hodges has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.079 (83rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.6 yards ranks 46th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hodges sports a 0.410 mark that ranks 38th on TOUR. He ranks 26th with a 69.02% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hodges has delivered a 0.507 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 19th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 86th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.62, and he ranks 36th by breaking par 23.72% of the time.
- Hodges has accumulated 242 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 85th on TOUR.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.61% ranks eighth on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.