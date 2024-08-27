Horses for Courses: Old contenders face new challenges at TOUR Championship

Playing at 525 yards and 585 yards, the two original par 5s at East Lake do not provide much resistance in the heat and humidity of late summer. Playing over 4.5 strokes just once in the last six years, the duo was a welcome relief during the round. Hole 14 added 60 yards and will now be the third par-5 hole on the card and the second in the final five holes of the back nine. Now lengthened to 580 yards, it will add another chance to gain ground on the way home and run down the leaders.